Sports

March 4, 2017 5:00 AM

See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Rinnai 250, qualifying, at Hampton, Ga.

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Active Pest Control 200, qualifying, at Hampton, Ga.

Noon

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, final qualifying, at Hampton, Ga.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Rinnai 250, at Hampton, Ga.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Active Pest Control 200, at Hampton, Ga.

BOXING

9 p.m.

CBS — Premier Champions, Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia, for Thurman’s WBA Super World and Garcia’s WBC World welterweight titles, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS2 — TCU vs. Texas A&M, at Houston

11 p.m.

FS2 — Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, at Houston (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — Baylor vs. LSU, at Houston (same-day tape)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FSN — Texas A&M vs. TCU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

CBS — Kentucky at Texas A&M

ESPN — Indiana at Ohio St.

ESPNU — Illinois at Rutgers

FOX — Villanova at Georgetown

FS2 — Providence at St. John’s

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Texas Tech at Kansas St.

SEC — Alabama at Tennessee

2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland

CBS — Notre Dame at Louisville

ESPN — Florida at Vanderbilt

ESPN2 — Georgia at Arkansas

FSN — Xavier at DePaul

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Seton Hall at Butler

FS2 — Creighton at Marquette

3 p.m.

ESPNEWS — TCU at Oklahoma

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament, first semifinal, Evansville-Indiana St. winner vs. S. Illinois-Loyola of Chicago winner, at St. Louis

SEC — Missouri at Auburn

4 p.m.

CBS — Arizona at Arizona St.

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU

4:30 p.m.

FSN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament, second semifinal, Wichita St.-Bradley winner vs. N. Iowa-Missouri St. winner, at St. Louis

ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

ESPN2 — Oregon at Oregon St.

SEC — LSU at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Dayton at George Washington

ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament, championship, Belmont-Jacksonville St. winner vs. UT Martin-Murray St. winner, at Nashville, Tenn.

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

8:30 p.m.-

SEC — South Carolina at Mississippi

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington St. at UCLA

10 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at New Mexico

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament, third quarterfinal, Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine-Pacific winner, at Las Vegas

Midnight

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, Saint Mary’s vs. San Diego-Portland winner, at Las Vegas

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Tshwane Open, third round, at Waterkloof, South Africa

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, third round, at Mexico City

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, third round, at Mexico City

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s Champions, final round, at Singapore

GYMNASTICS

1 p.m.

NBC — AT&T American Cup, at Newark, N.J.

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Nastia Liukin Cup. at Newark, N.J. (taped)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

WWMB — Class 2A girls state championship, Christ Church vs. Mullins

12:30 p.m.

WWMB — Class 2A boys state championship, Keenan vs. Burke

2 p.m.

WWMB — Class 3A girls state championship, Newberry vs. Bishop England

4 p.m.

WWMB — Class 3A boys state championship, Southside vs. Dillon

5:30 p.m.

WWMB — Class 4A girls state championship, North Augusta vs. Wilson

7 p.m.

WWMB — Class 4A boys state championship, Wren vs. Lower Richland

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

FS1 — UFC 209, prelims, at Las Vegas

MOTOR SPORTS

10 p.m.

FS1 — AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Toronto (same-day tape)

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Boston vs. Pittsburgh, at Bradenton, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Clippers at Chicago

9 p.m.

SPSO — Charlotte at Denver

RUGBY

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premiership, Bath vs. Wasps (same-day tape)

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — HSBC Sevens World Series, Day 2, at Las Vegas

SKIING

9 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup, Women’s Super-G, at Jeongseon, South Korea (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Bournemouth at Manchester United

9:20 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen

10 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League, Crystal Palace at West Bromwich Albion

NBCSN — Premier League, Hull City at Leicester City

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Arsenal at Liverpool

5 p.m.

FOX — Women, SheBelieves Cup, England vs. United States, at Harrison, N.J.

SWIMMING

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Arena Pro Swim Series, at Indianapolis

TRACK & FIELD

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — USA Indoor Championships, at Albuquerque, N.M. (same-day tape)

WINTER SPORTS

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — Snowboarding, Burton U.S. Open, Men’s halfpipe finals, at Vail, Colo. (same-day taped)

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Snowboarding, Burton U.S. Open, Women’s halfpipe finals, at Vail, Colo. (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, first semifinal, Dayton-VCU winner vs. Saint Louis-Fordham winner, at Richmond, Va.

Noon

ESPN2 — ACC Tournament, first semifinal, NC State-Louisville winner vs. Notre Dame-Virginia winner, at Conway, S.C.

SPSO — Big 12 Tournament, first quarterfinal, Kansas St. vs. Iowa St., at Oklahoma City

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, second semifinal, George Washington-Duquesne winner vs. Saint Joseph’s-La Salle winner, at Richmond, Va.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — ACC Tournament, second semifinal, Florida St.-Miami winner vs. Duke-Syracuse winner, at Conway, S.C.

SPSO — Big 12 Tournament, second quarterfinal, Baylor vs. Texas Tech-TCU winner, at Oklahoma City

4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament, first semifinal, Ohio St.-Northwestern winner vs. Indiana-Purdue winner, at Indianapolis

5 p.m.

ESPNU — SEC Tournament, first semifinal, South Carolina-Georgia winner vs. Kentucky-Alabama winner, at Greenville, S.C.

6:15 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament, second semifinal, Maryland-Minnesota winner vs. Michigan-Michigan St. winner, at Indianapolis

7 p.m.

ESPNU — SEC Tournament, second semifinal, Mississippi St.-LSU vs. Missouri-Texas A&M winner, 7:30 p.m., at Greenville, S.C.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

2017 Myrtle Beach Family Fun Run at Marina Inn at Grande Dunes

View more video

Sports Videos