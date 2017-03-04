See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Rinnai 250, qualifying, at Hampton, Ga.
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Active Pest Control 200, qualifying, at Hampton, Ga.
Noon
FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, final qualifying, at Hampton, Ga.
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Rinnai 250, at Hampton, Ga.
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Active Pest Control 200, at Hampton, Ga.
BOXING
9 p.m.
CBS — Premier Champions, Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia, for Thurman’s WBA Super World and Garcia’s WBC World welterweight titles, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FS2 — TCU vs. Texas A&M, at Houston
11 p.m.
FS2 — Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, at Houston (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — Baylor vs. LSU, at Houston (same-day tape)
8 p.m.
FSN — Texas A&M vs. TCU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon
CBS — Kentucky at Texas A&M
ESPN — Indiana at Ohio St.
ESPNU — Illinois at Rutgers
FOX — Villanova at Georgetown
FS2 — Providence at St. John’s
1 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Texas Tech at Kansas St.
SEC — Alabama at Tennessee
2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland
CBS — Notre Dame at Louisville
ESPN — Florida at Vanderbilt
ESPN2 — Georgia at Arkansas
FSN — Xavier at DePaul
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Seton Hall at Butler
FS2 — Creighton at Marquette
3 p.m.
ESPNEWS — TCU at Oklahoma
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament, first semifinal, Evansville-Indiana St. winner vs. S. Illinois-Loyola of Chicago winner, at St. Louis
SEC — Missouri at Auburn
4 p.m.
CBS — Arizona at Arizona St.
ESPN — Baylor at Texas
ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU
4:30 p.m.
FSN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament, second semifinal, Wichita St.-Bradley winner vs. N. Iowa-Missouri St. winner, at St. Louis
ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma St.
ESPN2 — Oregon at Oregon St.
SEC — LSU at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Dayton at George Washington
ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament, championship, Belmont-Jacksonville St. winner vs. UT Martin-Murray St. winner, at Nashville, Tenn.
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
8:30 p.m.-
SEC — South Carolina at Mississippi
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington St. at UCLA
10 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at New Mexico
ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament, third quarterfinal, Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine-Pacific winner, at Las Vegas
Midnight
ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, Saint Mary’s vs. San Diego-Portland winner, at Las Vegas
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Tshwane Open, third round, at Waterkloof, South Africa
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, third round, at Mexico City
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, third round, at Mexico City
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s Champions, final round, at Singapore
GYMNASTICS
1 p.m.
NBC — AT&T American Cup, at Newark, N.J.
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Nastia Liukin Cup. at Newark, N.J. (taped)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
WWMB — Class 2A girls state championship, Christ Church vs. Mullins
12:30 p.m.
WWMB — Class 2A boys state championship, Keenan vs. Burke
2 p.m.
WWMB — Class 3A girls state championship, Newberry vs. Bishop England
4 p.m.
WWMB — Class 3A boys state championship, Southside vs. Dillon
5:30 p.m.
WWMB — Class 4A girls state championship, North Augusta vs. Wilson
7 p.m.
WWMB — Class 4A boys state championship, Wren vs. Lower Richland
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
FS1 — UFC 209, prelims, at Las Vegas
MOTOR SPORTS
10 p.m.
FS1 — AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Toronto (same-day tape)
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Boston vs. Pittsburgh, at Bradenton, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — L.A. Clippers at Chicago
9 p.m.
SPSO — Charlotte at Denver
RUGBY
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premiership, Bath vs. Wasps (same-day tape)
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — HSBC Sevens World Series, Day 2, at Las Vegas
SKIING
9 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup, Women’s Super-G, at Jeongseon, South Korea (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Bournemouth at Manchester United
9:20 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen
10 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League, Crystal Palace at West Bromwich Albion
NBCSN — Premier League, Hull City at Leicester City
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Arsenal at Liverpool
5 p.m.
FOX — Women, SheBelieves Cup, England vs. United States, at Harrison, N.J.
SWIMMING
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Arena Pro Swim Series, at Indianapolis
TRACK & FIELD
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — USA Indoor Championships, at Albuquerque, N.M. (same-day tape)
WINTER SPORTS
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — Snowboarding, Burton U.S. Open, Men’s halfpipe finals, at Vail, Colo. (same-day taped)
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Snowboarding, Burton U.S. Open, Women’s halfpipe finals, at Vail, Colo. (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, first semifinal, Dayton-VCU winner vs. Saint Louis-Fordham winner, at Richmond, Va.
Noon
ESPN2 — ACC Tournament, first semifinal, NC State-Louisville winner vs. Notre Dame-Virginia winner, at Conway, S.C.
SPSO — Big 12 Tournament, first quarterfinal, Kansas St. vs. Iowa St., at Oklahoma City
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, second semifinal, George Washington-Duquesne winner vs. Saint Joseph’s-La Salle winner, at Richmond, Va.
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — ACC Tournament, second semifinal, Florida St.-Miami winner vs. Duke-Syracuse winner, at Conway, S.C.
SPSO — Big 12 Tournament, second quarterfinal, Baylor vs. Texas Tech-TCU winner, at Oklahoma City
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament, first semifinal, Ohio St.-Northwestern winner vs. Indiana-Purdue winner, at Indianapolis
5 p.m.
ESPNU — SEC Tournament, first semifinal, South Carolina-Georgia winner vs. Kentucky-Alabama winner, at Greenville, S.C.
6:15 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament, second semifinal, Maryland-Minnesota winner vs. Michigan-Michigan St. winner, at Indianapolis
7 p.m.
ESPNU — SEC Tournament, second semifinal, Mississippi St.-LSU vs. Missouri-Texas A&M winner, 7:30 p.m., at Greenville, S.C.
