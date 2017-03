Mason, Minnesota beat Nebraska 88-75 for 8th straight win

4:56 Green Sea Floyds girls basketball coach speaks on Class A state title game Pause

2:42 Green Sea Floyds girls basketball co-captains speak on Class A state title game

3:06 Green Sea Floyds girls headed to state title game

1:15 Sights and sounds of Myrtle Beach Marathon 2016

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

1:03 SC National Guard unit leaves for overseas deployment

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions