Leonard's 31 points lead Spurs to 100-99 win over Pacers

1:42 Myrtle Beach weather forecast radar 3.2 Pause

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

0:54 Aftermath of Springmaid Pier from Hurricane Matthew

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

0:44 Springmaid Pier battered by waves during Hurricane Matthew