Troche-Morelos' leads Texas A&M past Missouri, 60-43

Tonny Trocha-Morelos scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting, helping Texas A&M defeated Missouri 60-43 Tuesday.
Missouri (7-22, 2-15 Southeastern Conference) took a 7-6 lead in a slow-paced, low-scoring first half, but Texas A&M answered with a 9-0 run and never trailed again, eventually leading by as many as 20.
Texas A&M (16-13, 8-9) controlled the paint from its first basket, a layup by Tyler Davis with 17:30 remaining in the first half, and led 28-18 by halftime. The Aggies outscored Missouri 22-6 in the paint and outrebounded them 44-31.
Davis entered the game as the Aggies' leading scorer, averaging 14.3 points per game, but took a back seat to Trocha-Morelos' hot shooting, scoring eight points to go with 11 rebounds.
JC Hampton scored 13 points for the Aggies and Admon Gilder added nine points and three assists despite shooting 3-for-10 from the field, including 1-for-7 from 3-point range.
Terrence Phillips led the way for the Tigers with 15 points, but for only the second time this season, did not record an assist, despite averaging a conference-best 4.8 assists per game.
Kevin Puryear scored eight points and Frankie Hughes added eight points and a team-high six rebounds.
The Tigers had their worst offensive game of the season, shooting 24.6 percent from the field and connecting on just 5 of 27 field goal attempts in the first half.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M: The victory gives the Aggies back-to-back conference wins for just the third time this season, having beaten Alabama 56-53 Saturday in College Station.
Missouri: The Tigers' 18 first-half points are the fewest they've scored in a half this season. Missouri has lost six consecutive games to Texas A&M, and is currently on a five-game conference losing streak.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: Hosts No. 9 Kentucky Saturday. The Wildcats defeated the Aggies 100-58 Jan. 3 in Lexington.
Missouri: Visits Auburn Saturday. Auburn defeated Missouri 77-72 Jan. 10 in Columbia.
Comments