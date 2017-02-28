This week’s recreation scoreboard

BOWLING
LITTLE RIVER LANES
Brunswick Plantation Early: Carl Raitano 620, Frank Naylor 236-580, Bud Naylor 565, Bruce Kertcher 556, Roger Bouchard 555, Vic Sauvageot 549, Bill Gerber 547, Joan Dolce 542, Pat Sauer 494, Sara Hart 202 game.
Brunswick Plantation Late: Darrell Ritchie 258-667, Joe Longo 546, Mike Uliano 544, Jim Dudich 533.
Calabash Elks: Al Jackson 225-599, Bill Hickok 551, John Dietz 545, Chuck Korthas 544.
Carolina Shores: Vince Hammerl 221-610, Al Jackson 584, Mal MacRaild 547, Jim Ratcliff 532, Max Heinz 528, Bunnee Connors 484.
Coffee & Donut: Alan Ackley 542, Marlene Ackley 494, Diane Cramp 486.
Grand Strand Doubles: Shane Allsbrook 224-598, Andrew Burns 568, Joyce Freeman 542, Ginny Bradley 519, Linda Mullins 514, Barbara Ketcham 512, Jeanette Sabiston 200 game, Cathy Pascal 200 game.
Little River Classic: Tony Todd 745, Ken Shealy 721, Dennis Riebesell 720, Joshua Simmons 280-701, Mike Albert 700, Augie Schuyler 290-699, Daniel Turner 691, Chris McFee 691, Steve Reed 686, Don Armel 676, Kelly Daunno 234-617, Patricia Rudolph 241-574, Dawn Clardy 225-563, Nancy Hayes 556, Alissa Gibson 525, Joe Telesco 278 game.
Mamas Nite Out: Karen Kennedy 508, Donna Tsiros 492, Faith Keenan 480, Cathy Pascal 480.
Monday Nite Madness: Scott Jenkins 258-718, Bob Morton 660, Earl Geary 628, Frank Zimmerman 618, Joe LaBash 617, Rick Brunette 602, Don Armel 595, David Bair 595, Jennifer Utter 213-542, Jenette Sabiston 222-541.
Sandpiper Bay: Don Baker 233-579, John Hannigan 553, Bob Morley 550, Tom Goldsmith 540.
State of Confusion: Marco Stanco 249-670, Scott Tuthill 661, Brad Alexander 657, Allen Gossett 641, Duck Howard 602, Paul Macchia 248-594, Michael Ayler 588, Glen Gray 588, Cindy Lynch 205-541, Joyce Freeman 533, Barbara Wisniewski 523, Lois Vincent 520, Lynda Callahan 200-501.
Survivors: David Davis 617, Nick Lopano 599, Terry Lewis 561, Nick Pierce 232-548, Salvatore Teta 543, Steve Madanski 525, Pat McStravick 511, Rita Gallo 483, Patricia Virgilio 480.
Wholly Bowlers: Rhett Vereen 675, Mark Posten 245-633, Mike Norman 245-629, Don Baker 614, Joe Tannone 613, John Linker 588, Luis Guzman 580, Duck Howard 578, Joyce Freeman 211-543, Cindy Lynch 501, Bill Haynes 246 game.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 24) Mike Snider 716, Ryan Gasque 715, Sean Harrelson 714, Steve Reed 694, Sylvester McCoy 689, Tom Schwind 278-687, Dave Ferdetta 678, James Brown 667, Matt Mahon 290-665, Ben Smith 652, Doug Riley 650 (Week 25) Patrick Christenson 300-792, Stephanie Feagin 275-790, David Ridenour 300-789, Tom Schwind 278-751, Greg Dix 712, Vinny Albanese 711, Doug Williams 695, Robert Ricketts 693, Steven Richardson 679, Sean Harrelson 674, Tyler Brooks 664, David Ferdetta 663, Scottie Burk 654
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 23) Reggie Cox 688, Juanita Eagles 659, Al Barnett 621, Al Wellman 596, Tony Maturi 595, Lenny Budd 582, Pete Cooke 581, Ted Ackley 580, Karen Mitchell 539, Don Ullman 516, Lloyd Stevens 509, Laura Gray 505, Charlene Balding 505, Helen Tillman 502, Frank Rocco 499, Charles Smith 495, Adrienne Noonan 493 (Week 24) Jan Dobr 636, Karen Mitchell 613, Reggie Cox 601, Dennis Moore Jr 589, Wayne Southworth 579, Lenny Budd 570, Juanita Eagles 542, Lena Brown 530, Katie Brooks 510, Ron Kemp 532, Don Ullmann 509, Lloyd Stevens 499, Reva Baer 466, Luann Sprouse 462, Niecie McLaughlin 442
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 25) Teresa Holmes 300-781, David Hawes 275-766. Eva Diekmann 300-750, Dave Ferdetta 741, Dave Babbitt 713, Mickey Lincoln 708, Lou Tourloukis 707, Scottie Burk 678, Sal Marsicano Sr. 674, Barry Barthelman 671, Pat Kane 661, Matt Mahon 652, Stan Hunter 647, Jack Wright 644, Courtney Lee 566 (Week 26) Sean Harrelson 745, Tom Schwind 719, Matt Mahon 279-710, Charlie Thornton 676, John Archibald 676, Ron Pascocello 662, Barry Barthelman 659, Al Roberts 654, Tammy Seagle 653, Joe Harper 642, Paul Lyons 618, Dorothy Fetzer 609, Dwayne Holmes 553, Rich Post 552
COLLEGIATE BOWLERS SPRING (Week 5) Ashley Wilson 542, Jon Carter 521, Richard Wilson 505, Sam Wathen 426, Harrison Weitzel; 382, Richie Wentworth 380 (Week 6) Justin Essary 571, Mike Weinreich 484, Nikki Miller 439, Cecilia Finch 435
WEDNESDAY FUN LEAGUE (Week 23) Rob Willoughby 704, Tom Pennington 683, Harold Haycraft 674, Dave Miller 652, Tyler Brooks 636, Nick Oliva 627, Tim Youngquist 617, Jym Emmell 615, Tom Karas 612, Mike Paulsen 598, Glenn Leigh 581, Larry Nyers 576, George Robinson 556, Larry Purnell 525, Susan Oxley 474 (Week 24) Jamie Holliday 279-762, Tom Karas 686, Steven Richardson 674, Tim Youngquist 671, Dennis Campbell 665, Chuck Dickert 650, Nick Oliva 646, Bill Funk Sr 612, Glenn Leigh 594, Mac Rawls 588, Michael Thomas 566, Ricky Norris 550
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 21) Matthew Marks 659, Chad Gill 617, Brian Gaffney 609, Bernie Strauss 587, Craig Tappen 558, Jim Threlkel 524, Bob Bragaw 487, Linda Kelly 480, Paula Stallsmith 467 (Week 22) Chad Gill 742, Kris Kelly 692, Brian Gaffney 669, Phil Gilberto 635, Matthew Marks 628, Richard Geiger 590, Craig Tappen 569, Linda Kelly 473, Les Zurek 471
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 21) Al Wellman 612, Karen Mitchell 583, Jerry Campbell 579, George Thompson 565, Mike Sloan 556, Wayne Southworth 544, Bob Elswick 537, Nelson Fisher 523, Chuck Connors 435 (Week 22) Rod Taquino 665, Tony Maturi 624, Ron Kemp 618, Wayne Southworth 564, Nelson Fisher 557, George Thompson 539, Ken Stiegler 497, Jane Gardner 461
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 23) Russell Smith 581, Tony Maturi 579, Wadsworth Campbell 552, Charlene Balding 551, Ed Taczala 549, Mike Corrow 532, Joe Trapanier 531, Priscilla Shelton 522, Stu Sirois 496, Carol Waters 483 (Week 24) Michael Murray 611, Chuck Wilson 587, Dennis Moore 577, Joe Trepanier 558, Oscar Livingstone 556, Ed Taczala 548, John Billey 546, Priscilla Shelton 540, Marge McIver 524, Laura Gray 495, Terry Strawser 467, Ray Bader 460, Gordon Milligan 449, Lusonie Montague 441, Jean Massicotte 427
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 20) Rod Taquino 702, Thomas Willis 671, Ryan Gasque 665, Billie Jo Reidell 654, Stu Rovin 638, Pat Chilson 628, Sammy Arnette 605, Tim Belda 604, Scott Reidell 586, Jeff Davis 583, Al Ferrara 574, John Murk 574, Darby Jones 534, Donna Bair 531, Jessica Reidell 505 (Week 21) Bob Taylor 279-279-743, Jimmy Hyatt 694, Thomas Willis 684, Milton Gantt 684, Pat Chilson 641, Tim Belda 631, Rick Hildreth 626, Glenn Leigh 597, Billie Jo Reidell 596, Kellie Ward 573, Sonja Davis 548, Donna Bair 545, Brad Horrigan 520, Faye Floyd 483, Laurie Travis 443
ARROWHEAD (Week 6) C J Parente 606, Mike Perras 570, Fred Staley 510, Darlene Velie 368, Shirley Tipping 367 (Week 7) Mike Perras 654, Bill Gavin 589, Ted Straub 422, Irene Morris 421
TIGER TIMEOUT (Week 1) Solomon Eagles 585, Jerry Rogers 560, Brian Rogers 525, Christina Marcott 496 (Week 3) Will Bratcher 622, Christina Marcott 513, Kenneth Mabry 471, Ryan Fletcher 418
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 22) Phil Cooper 640, John Hunter 634, Adam Monks 631, Jym Emmell 614, Lenny Budd 562, April Holliday 561, Michelle Utermark 531, Charlie Wheeler 517, Beth Abrams 517 (Week 23) Derrell Kicklighter 610, Ralph Utermark 579, Gene Marquette 550, April Holliday 549, Beth Abrams 538, Fred Boros 527, Ryan Copeland 507, Patrick Clipper 504, Cindy Fox 435, Rhonda Ennis 422
JOURNEY CHURCH LEAGUE (Week 6) Chase Smith 612, Ron Mishoe 608, Joseph Cloutier 528, Tom Wallace 518, Gerry White 511, Shawn Freitas 505, Brandon Causey 497, Heather Mishoe 469 (Week 7) Chase Smith 577, Gerry White 509, Tom Wallace 487, Gary Cloutier 475, Debbie Beazley 452
YOUTH ALL STARS (Week 10) Madison Janack 668, Ghassen Green 661, Sam Manausa 628, Jacob Peterson 491 (Week 11) Carson Mueller 696, Ghassen Green 630, Chase Thomley 601, Lyndsay Ennis 564, Wyatt McDaniel 540, Jalen Garigen 530, Andrew Elswick 530 (Week 12) Sam Manausa 640, Chase Thomley 618, Ryan Lopano 615, Jalen Garigen 567, Michaela Clardy 566
YOUTH 12 – 20 (Week 3) Sam Manausa 671, Ryan Lopano 652, Joseph Cooke 650, Chase Thomley 637, Ghassen Green 630, Kyle Battin 603, Michaela Clardy 601, Kolby Johnson 580, Lyndsay Ennis 564, Wyatt McDaniel 540, Jalen Garigen 526, Brianna Holmes 441 (Week 4) Clayton Hucks 651, Sam Manausa 634, Jalen Garigen 610, Carson Mueller 602, Joseph Cooke 593, Wyatt McDaniel 532, Vanessa Palisin 501, Elina Rice 496, Robbie Dowd 494, Andrew Elswick 483, Brianna Holmes 456 (Week 5) Ryan Lopano 726, Sam Manausa 279-655, Ghassen Green 646, Jalen Garigen 598, Michaela Clardy 577, Chase Thomley 571, Andrew Elswick 521, Brianna Holmes 470, Rhiannan Schlegel 466
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 3) Mason Hursey 256, Subee Vongsavanh 210, K J Johnson 196, Riley Wilkins 193, Max Vongsavanh 189 (Week 4) Mason Hursey 122-352, Emmalee Holmes 111-303, Subee Vongsavanh 223, Max Vongsavanh 208 (Week 5) Mason Hursey 147-328, Emmalee Holmes 111-302, Subee Vongsavanh 221, Kobi Wilson 217, Ireland Bridgeman 201, Logan Escalante 200
BUMPERS (Week 3) Sophie McDaniel 173, Lucian Elliott 147, Myles Mauldin 146 (Week 4) Blake Matthews 153, Myles Mauldin 137, Stella Mauldin 123 (Week 5) Myles Mauldin 91-172, Lucian Elliott 135, Stella Mauldin 115
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 11) Darby Jones 645, Tom Bridgeman 613, Rocci Centolanza 287-601, Lou Tourloukis 598, Bobby Barnes 553, Pat McKeegan 545, Tina Redding 531, James Then 481, Sharon Murray 468, Cathy Tourloukis 430
SURFSIDE BOWLING CENTER
Arch’s Classic: Marcus Collins 663, Charles Becker 656, Pete Hyder 626, Darby Jones 220-622, Trent Rabon 252-621, Glenn Hightower 612, Suede Hightower 601, Brandon Deem 601, Matthew Wright 600, Robert Rogers 592, Dan Martin 580, Bob Trout 579, Tracie Collins 533, Billie Jo Reidell 516, Sharon O’Donnell 506, Tamson Casselman 500.
Caropine Couples: Jim Hart 669, Bruce Ostrander 649, Jeff Lohmeyer 618, Thomas Johnson 615, Lovell Clevinger 596, George Moran 249-592, Tom Flinchbaugh 589, Robert Burton 557, Randy Stephenson 551, Tony Maturi 551, Karen Mitchell 534, Irene Dexter 211-510.
Cimerron Rollers: Dan Christie 279-648, Richard Ray 628, Pete Rambone 279-626, Otis Blakeney 620, John Harrison 619, Tom Campbell 617, Lloyd Spivey 605, John Lawler 601, Doug Langlois 595, Barry Gray 586, Keith Davidson 586, Warren Heins 585, Andrew Echemann 581, Robbie Craig 577, Josh Grodnitzky 575, Jim Harding 265-575, Margie Gray 211-554.
Coffee Klatch: Karen Clevinger 513, Lois Fuller 498, Linda Groover 198-488.
Fun Bunch: Tom Schwind 267-709, Brandon Deem 279-703, Phil Belisle 268-669, Patrick Martin 650, Karen Brown 247-649, Gary Secrest 644, Jay Hechanova 635, Robert Cook 625, Eric Collins 608, Todd Mothershead 607, Miguel Antunes 593, Dave Martin 590, Robert Ricketts 590, Sandra Saucedo 520, Dana Tomko 203-517, Mary Ellen Scalice 507.
Heritage: Barry Barthelman 290-763, Brandon Deem 255-709, Karen Brown 267-681, Larry Richards 642, Frankie Fisher 629, Barry Gray 624, Paul Neubert 613, Rich Porcoro 613, Aaron Thompson 606, Chris Campanelli 599, Chuck Lucas 593, Terry Markley 590, Lynn Youmell 202-562, Margie Gray 204-550, Lisa Graves 520, Mary Radebach 515.
Island Green: Dominick Manfredini 529, Curt Mandeville 524, Tom Johnson 205-522, Talmadge Shifflett 520, Lisa Simpson 435, Brenda Mattes 434.
Jensens: Ernie Morrison 222-563, Don Myers 555, Ed Skarzynski 531, John Steppling 531, Pat Morrison 464.
Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht: David Ridenour 236-661, Rick Rivera 631, Kenny Ryan 595, David Ulyicsni 576, Russ Cirillo 571, Tommy Moree 232-561, Ray Cassidy 558, Lynda Fitzgerald 494, Eileen Sheehy 490.
Oceanside Village: Phil Martin 248-686, Anthony DeAngelo 652, Tom Flynn 650, Brandon Deem 248-630, Dan Christie 609, Les Abramson 579, Linda Groover 485, Leslie Jordan 195 game.
Palmetto Ladies: Melissa Clark 193-504, Jo Wood 196-496, Mary Ryan 482.
Seniors Outing: Augie Smarra 630, Bruce Ostrander 227-598, Rick Lavery 592, Chuck Wilson 589, Jeff Kain 586, Brian Smith 566, Tom Brady 562, Charlie Featherston 558, Art Borodin 544, Reiner Thode 544, John Steppling 538, Mike Rubio 533, Donna Neubert 202-532, Jeanne Koehler 490, Deborah Niland 490.
South Beach Classic: Jeff Cook 746, Jason Holsinger 276-739, Tom Schwind 719, Tom Shifflett 712, Steve Shaffer 299-709, David Ridenour 703, Bob Bartolomeo 699, Andrew Diley 698, Jim McCoy 691, Tony Tully 690, Tony Todd 690, Larry Avant 685, Kelly Daunno 228-622, Michelle Tully 222-616, Karen Brown 216-565, Amy Harrelson 554, Tonya Allen 541, Debbie Johnson 516.
Surfside Classic: Scott Mann 278-766, Rick Moyer 286-744, Sal Marsicano Jr 279-729, Stan Hunter 278-722, Richard Ray 712, Darin Sutton 685, Tony Todd 681, Derick Herrington 681, Michelle Tully 258-618, Jen Robles 200-554.
GOLF
Abwedeen
2/22 - A B C D Flighted: 1 St A Danny Hause B Billy Turner C Walt Potucek D Vinnie Barone; 2 Nd A Bob Morrissette B Fiori C Charlie Chapin D Larry Wisniewski; 3 Rd A Jim Greco B Brantley Mooneyham C Howard Kastle D Rink Shupe.
Barefoot Ladies Golf Association
2/23 - Ace of the Month - Fazio Course. Low Gross - Donna Dorward - 85; Low Net - Dru Kownacki - 69; Birdies: Joyce Champi #3; Mary Hardy #6; Linda Kunsman #3; Donna Dorward #14; Theresa Dubreuil #6; Andi Mayo #3.
Blackmoor Travelers
2/22 - International. Skins: Dennis Bingham - #1 - 9/ Terry McGinnis - #4; Rich Dorosh - #5; Carl Morgan - #11; Don Geddie - #12; Don Sears - #14; John Lees - #15; Bill Staehle - #18. Closest to the pin for the A's were Don Geddie on #3 at 9' 4 and Don again on #14 at 7' 3. For the B skins, winners were: Joe Shepard - #4 and 11; Jim Bruce - #5 and 17; Frank Morea - #13. Closest to the pin was Jim Bruce on #3 at 4' 1 and Joe Harbin on #14 at 6' 2.
Cain’s Clubbers
2/23 - Wachesaw East G.C. Front, Back, Overall Scores: Front: Bachand, Sharp, Darcy –13 Back: Ferrigno, Lucas, Sutcliffe –9 Overall: Bachand, Sharp, Darcy –21. Team CTPS: #4,#12 Team Ferrigno, Lucas, Sutcliffe #8 Cain, Forte, Sorrentino #15 Bachand, Sharp, Darcy. Low Gross: Cain 75 Low Net: Lucas 59, Darcy 65, Cain 68, Ferrigno, Sharp 69.
Calabash Veterans Golf Association
2/20 - Two Man One low Net format at Oyster Bay Golf Course. First Place Ray O'Donnell and Tom Proctor 51, 2nd Place Charles Benedict and Pete Hummer 52, 3rd Place Don Hunt and Bob Herre 53. Low Gross Don Kulas 76 Low Net Ray O'Donnell 55. CTP #4 Bill Joerger 3'7", #6 Don Eisenman 10-5, #8 Denny Miller 4-11, #15 Don Hunt 7-9, #17 Matt Bearisto 9-6.
Colonial Charter Ladies
2/23 - Low Gross, Low Net. Flight A: Gross Ann Orman 85, Nets Cheryl Colgan 62, Ruth Rein 65. Flight B: Gross Ginny Taylor 89, Nets Janis McBride 63, Jolaine Beadle 68. Flight C: Gross Carol Gannon 106, Nets Barb Rosensteel 69, Sandy Roach 74. Low Putts Carol Peterson/Ginny Taylor 29. Chip-ins: Barb Rosensteel, Judy Pikula, Ann Orman, Joni Goulette, Janis McBride, Sharon Bennett, Carol Peterson. Birdies: Cim Johnson #11, Judy Pikula #10, Ann Orman #3, Sharon Bennett #7.
Crow Creek Ladies Golf League
2/21 – Crow Creek. Crossover. Scores: Flight 1 Terri Crowley 61; Linda Allison 62; Jeanette Pawlik 64 (MOC). Flight 2 Carole Hickey54; Marley Cohen 59; Nancy Pennington 60. Flight3 Kathy Williams 58; Linda Bye 59; Joan Zimmerman 61. Flight 4 Lisa Severine 55; Ingrid Fallon 59; Judy Giffel 63. Birdies: Jeanette Pawlik #4; Janet Capuano #10.
Eastport Cruisers
2/22 - T & F’s double score less full handicap. Flight A: Gross Judy Nicoletti 72, Nets Phyllis Welch 49, Anna Merritt 56, Pat Jackson 57. Flight B: Gross Iris Parr 94, Nets Mary Griffin 63, Harriette Powell 68, Kathy Hindermyer 69. Flight C: Gross Pat Michalski 90, Nets Marilyn Prota 54, Judy Walter 58, Joyce Smith 58. CTP: Mary Griffin #7, Gail Wayand #4. Chip-ins: Pat Jackson, Violet Collins, Judy Walter, Ann Fiore. Birdies: Gail Wayand (2), Judy Nicoletti, Sandy Sposato, Phyllis Welch, Anna Merritt, Pat Michalski, Ann Fiore, Sharron Tabelle.
Flounders League
2/23 - Prestwick – Modified Scramble (Captains Choice) – 4 Men’s Flights and 1 Ladies Flight - Men’s “A” flight 1st place winners with a score of 74.8, John Baldea, Paul Pinto, Mike Harrington, and Glen Tally – 2nd place with a score of 80.1, Joe Gosiewski, Mike Russotto, Al Smith, and Jim Hill – “B” flight 1st place with a score of 74.5, Fred Tomczyk, Paul Caissie, George Russell, and Harry Wolfmuller – 2nd place with a score of 76.5, Ken Dimick, Jim Schramek, John Hasenstab, and Dale Cooper – “C” flight 1st place with a score of 79.4, John Craig, Lester Jee, Bill Niglio, and Jim Durham – 2nd place with a score of 80.4, Alan Martin, Barry Schoch, Mike Beschinski, and Frank Cavanagh – “D” flight 1st place with a score of 77.3, Bruce Belini, Dan Coulom, Jim Braswell, and Paul Bliss – 2nd place with a score of 78.2, Bob Clarke, Wayne Mitchell, Jim Walsh, and John McLean – “Ladies” flight 1st place with a score of 78.3, Teresa Leland, Jennie Inman, Marge Prickett, and Barb Berdar – 2nd place with a score of 80.8, Brenda King, Carolee Smith, Bobbie Dougan, and Kathy Molloy – CTP winners on Hole # 5, Mark McGowan, Ron Coakley, and Teresa Leland – Hole # 8, Bill Murnin and George Russell – Hole # 13, Bob Clarke, Mike Foster, and Teresa Leland – Hole # 16, Al Martin, Jim Walsh, and Caryn McLean.
Golden Swingers
2/24 - Crown Park (White Tees)- Individual Winners Division A-(1st)- Gary Cohen +2 (2nd) - Bob O'Leary +1.5 Division 1 (1st)- Steve Gerych +2 (2nd)- Chip Hopkins +1 CTP- Jim Smyka - Larry Tierney - Ed Lochinger.
Gold Tees
2/22 - 2-1 Texas Scramble with three drives maximum, Play own ball on Par 3’s, Individual Closest to the Pin on Par 3’s Winners Front Side: 1st. Place- Brian Kramer/George Gabelman/Dale Guzlas/Jay Jones (-11); 2nd. Place- Charlie Cocores/Al Federaro/John Melzer/Bob Keller (-8); Winners Back Side: 1st. Place-John Mclaughlin/Bill Renault/Ron Eaglin/Doug Waikart (-9MC); 2nd. Place-Dan Goodell/Gary Clifford/Phil Fleiss/Roy MacSorley (-9); Closest to the Pin: #2 Brian Kramer #5 Charlie Cocores #12 Ron Eaglin # Vincent Esposito.
Grand Strand Senior Men’s Golf Association
2/20 - Thistle Golf Course. 126 golfers finished in seven flights. "A" flight: Keith Pluto (78 Gross), George Cochran (71 Net). "B" flight: Howard Benane (79 Gross), Norm Fay (67 Net). "C" flight: Chuck Finui (75 Gross), Dan Boarman (67 Net). "D" flight: Randy Lewis (81 Gross), Andy Pate (65 Net). "E" flight: George Hulshart (88 Gross), Tom Buffkin (68 Net). "F" flight: Ed Mastracchio (94 Gross), Steve Anthony (67 Net). "G" flight: Don Holmstrom (74 Gross), Chuck Meyers (60 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #3 - Joe Zalasko (23' 10"), #6 - Jim Bailey (26' 4"), #13 - Denny Downes (5' 8"), #17 - Joe Garnot (0' 5"). Gold/Red Tees: #3 - Don Holmstrom (5' 6"), #6 - Tom Davies (10' 2"), #13 - Pete Wallen (3' 7"), #17 - Jack Hahn (6' 6").
Grand Strand Swingers
2/21 - Wild Wing. 2 nets, minus 1 for 1 putts and plus one for 3 putts. 1.Ben Hough, Earl Dover, Lowell Ashe, Larry Sterling -21. 2. Bob Hall, Lloyd Price, Chris Melitse, Ron Palucki -14. 3. Walter Hornbeck, Larry Hayes, Tom Lohnes, Dick Foster-13. CTP#5 Rick Aubel 3’4”, #8 Dick Hunter 10’2”, #12 Gill Gibson 13’4”, #17 Joe Garcia 15’1”. Low gross, Bob Hall 81. Low net, Dick Foster 68.
Grand Strand Women
2/25 - True Blue the game was low gross and low net. Winners 1st Flight Low Gross Kathy Fadziewicz 85;Mary Ann Stiles 89;Low Net Bev Keyes 67; Leesa Ruscio 69; 2nd Flight Low Gross Gail Fields Brown 101; Louise Goodman 102; Low Net Nancy Martin 72; Barb Azzaretti 75 (mc); Ellene Keyes 75 (mc). Closest to the Pin:#3 Jane Schwartzman; #7 Kathy Hane; #11 Barbara Charles; #14 Kristen Fries;#16 Barbara Charles.
Hannah Group
2/25 - Whispering Pines. Flight A - Low Gross - Bobby Stanley 77, Randy Jarrell 81, Chuck Orth 82, Lou Krieger 83, Bill Martin 84. Flight B - Low Gross - Bill Burchfield 86, Frank Emerson 92, Bob Celi 89, Milt Beneke 92, Mike Remington 95. Flight C - Low Gross - Warren Wing 92, Jim Hanna 95, Jeff Musiker 96, Bill Mohr 99, Bill Dudley 101.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
2/25 - Wachesaw East. Team Quota.1st Place : Paul Amthauer, Joe Leger, Kevin Barry, and Regis Milan (+19) ; 2nd Place : Bill Kaspar, Sid Worley, Arlin Jividen, and Ernie Dozzi (+12) ; 3rd Place : Bob D'Alessandro, Paul Torok, Ron Kulakowski, and Gordon Leslie (+7) ; 4th Place : John Manbeck, Frank Baker, Walt Grady, and Dick Clute (+3). Low Gross (1st) : Joe Leger - 82 ; (2nd) : Paul Amthauer - 84. Most over Quota (1st) : Joe Leger (+8) ; (2nd) : Arlin Jividen, Ernie Dozzi, and Kevin Barry (+7). CTP : Kevin Barry on # 4. Bob D'Alessandro on # 12.
Hidden Lakes Travelers Association
2/28 - Panthers run ,stableford scoring: 1.Tom Drobish +6, 2.(tie) Larry Bender & Carmen Federico +4, 3. Ken Dierks +3,Chip ins:Jeff Parry #11, CTL #16 Al Cramm, CTPs: #2 Gerry Fisher, #6 Larry Bender, #11 Carmen Federico, #17 Larry Donovan; Mystery Hole #12 Ken Dierks w/Birdie.
Indigo Creek Men
2/21 - Point Quota Results Flt A; +6 Wally Kennedy; Flt B; +5 Gary Williams; Teams 1st +11 Wally Kennedy, Gary Williams; 2nd +7 Tony Cimorelli, Ed Healy; 3rd +5 Bruce Boger, John Anninos; 4th tie +4 Dave Ayotte, Lynn Burges; 4th tie +4 Wayne Paiva,Bill Hamberger.
2/23 - 4Man Balanced Teams 100% Handicap; 1 best ball net par 5 s; 2 best ball net par 4 s; 3 best ball net par 3 s; 1st -35 Frank Wendell, Bob Kingman, John McCullough, Dick Messier; 2nd -30 Paul Desautels, Walt Lynch, Dave Jackson,Tony Cimoreli; 3rd -27 Howard Ward, Barry Buffington, Leon Homan, Tom Ruane; 4th -26 Bill Almoney, Dave Ayotte, Tony Knable, Jay Szklut; 5th -26 Joe Gribbon, Bob Collins, Charlie Napolitan, Guido Burridge; 6th -22 Tom Justice, Richard Sheldon, Lynn Burges, Wayne Paiva; Closest to hole #11 Dave Humes # 6 Wally Kennedy.
Inlet Men’s Golf League
2/27 - Whispering Pines. Low Net. A Flight. 1. Dick Ferchak 63. 2. Don Mims 70. 3.Roy Smith 70. 4. Rick Chainey 71. 5. Jerry Bohdanowicz 72. B Flight. 1. Ralph Ferrara 66. 2. Bob Alexander 67. 3. Ron Comperchio 68. 4.Barry Franklin 71. 5. Paul Mudd 72. C Flight. 1. Ron Crooks 61. 2. Dave Murrin 66. 3. Bill Knox 67. 4. Les Brunda 68. 5. Steve Stricker 69. D Flight. 1. Paul Esposito 62. 2. Clem Gagne 69. 3. Woody Pencille 70. 4. Jack Banfield 70. 5. Larry Heath 71. Closest to pin # 2. 1. Jerry Bohdanowicz 2’ 11”. 2. Barry Franklin 6’ 8”. Closest to pin # 6. 1.Jerry Bohdanowicz 2’ 2”. 2. Hug Huggins 2’ 3.
Inlet Women’s Golf
2/20 - Indigo Creek. The Best of Nine. Flight A:Judy Wood 27, Margie Rogers 29; Flight B: Darlene Viele 25, Sharon Wells 27; Flight C: Nancy Heagle 25, Karen Lombardi 25, Peggy Robinson 25.5, Barbara Hamberger 27.5. Birdies:Darlene Viele#17, Nancy Heagle #15. Chip-Ins: Darlene Viele #17 & #14, Nancy Heagle #2. Closest to the Hole #6 Peggy Robinson.
Legends Men
2/20 - Moorland-Two Low Net: 1st Tony Posillico/Jim Kemmerling/Jake Cox/Keith Holden -22; 2nd Frank Monteforte/George McKenna/ Norm Schneider/ Bill Lane -19; 3rd Jerry Chiolero/Dean Gates/Bill Vondervor/Bob Coco -13. 22 February-Flag: 1st Tony Posillico/Frank Monteforte/Henk Schilthuis -6; 2nd Keith Holden/Bill Vondervor/George McKenna -1; 3rd Eddie Fuller/Jerry Chiolero/Jim Bradley -1.
Loomis Gang
2/20 - Tradition - 1 Ball From A/b, 1 Ball C/d, 4 Balls Par 3's - 1 =george Myers, Fred D'argenio, Yak Yak, Jim Foy = +13; 2 - Mike Dunleavy, Hank Chambliss, Ed Carey, Ted Volante = +16; 3 - Jd Lee, Delwyn Smith, Hugh Schhrowang, Lou Burge = +17; 4 - Mike Deal, Bob Corrigan, Brian Mcmahon, Janet Ramsey = +18
2/22 - Heritage - All The 7's Net - 1 = Ross Everett, Bob Corrigan, Dave Ketch, Draw = Even; 2 = Mike Dunleavy, Dick Oneil, Tom Franchine, Lou Burge = +2; 3 = John Edlich, Will Estanich, Ed Carey, Dan Menich = +3
02/24 - River Hills - 1 Ball From A/b, 1 Ball From C/d, 4 Balls Par 3's - 1 = Cliff Marcum, Barry Kuhn, Brian Mcmahon, Peter Beatham = +18; 2 = Mike Deal, Hugh Schrowang, Tom Franchine, Ralph Rhode - +20; 3 = Ross Everett, Delwyn Smith, Pat Davis, Keith Hanchett = +24
Meadowlands/Farmstead Ladies Golf League
2/20 – Farmstead. Ts & Fs X 2 minus Hdcp. Flight 1 Maureen Grant 61; Donna Moetsch 64 (MOC); Jeanette Pawlik 64 (MOC). Flight 2 Ginnie Bradley 63; Chris Faust 64; Anna Merritt 66 (MOC). Flight 3 Roberta Mackey 60; Sue Gratto 61; Barb Finn 66 (MOC). Birdies: Donna Moetsch #2; Maureen Grant #5; Roberta Mackey #14; Chris Faust #17. Chip-ins: Donna Moetsch #2; Maureen Grant #5; Judy Zaenglein #4 & #9.
Murrells Inlet Elks
2/24 - Litchfield GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Dick Ferchak 62, Hug Huggins 62, Len Schmidt 65, George Keeler 68, Jim Liles 68, Nick Rollins 68. B FLIGHT; Charles Curto 63, Mike Nocket 64, Bob Doherty 66, John Neese 66, Joe Soukup 67, Randy Engel 67. C FLIGHT; Brian Speicher 64, Ron Crooks 64, John Pauling 65, Dan Menich 66, Emil Nagy 67. D FLIGHT; Tom Luff 63, Ron Azzola 64, Oscar Zolbe 65, Leo Flynn 67, Paul Brown 67. Low Gross; Dale Huggins 78. Low Net; Dick Ferchak 62, Dale Huggins 62. CTP; # 4 Fred Scott 0’ 0”(Hole in One). # 7 Al Foley 3’ 8” . # 12 Jim Liles 6’ 8”. # 17 Randy Engel 10’ 2”.
Myrtle Beach All Stars
2/23 - River Hills. One designated ball plus 2 nets. 1. Archie Williams, Don Frye, Jim Kirsch, Fred Oteri -3. 2. Joe Garcia, Larry Hayes, Walter Hornbeck, Bob Suchy -1. 2. Earl Dover, Chris Melitse, Ron Palucki, Mark Burke-blind -1. 2. Danny Arnold, Bob Hall, Larry Sterling, Terry Dicus -1. CTP. #3 Terry Dicus, #6 Don Frye, #12 Earl Dover, #15 Bob Suchy. Low gross, Bob Hall 76. Low net, Earl Dover, Don Frye, Bob Hall 70. CTP 2nd shot on hole #1 Archie Williams. Longest 1 st putt on hole #18, Bob Suchy.
Ocean Ridge Ladies Golf Association
2/22 - Tigers Eye. Format: National Margarita Day. Team record two low nets on each hole. Bonus: Draw a margarita glass on your ball and play with that ball all day. If you don’t lose it, deduct two strokes from your team’s final net score. Winning Team with a score of -31, Judy Harlow, Sue Kane, Mary K Donahue, Colleen Plebanek. 2nd Place Team with a score of -28, Holly Brenneman, Sharon Benson, Anita Andersch, Frankie Solar. Birdies: Diane Wright #5, Holly Brenneman #6, Frankie Solar #1. Chip Ins: Diane Wright #5, Carol Dunham #14. Low Gross: Holly Brenneman 83. Low Net: Donna Ciliberto 64.
2/22 - Lion’s Paw. Individual Flighted: Low net plus 1 stroke for each animal card held at the end of the game. Receive a camel card for a bunker shot, a hippo card for a water shot, or a monkey card for a shot hit into a tree or woods. Winners: Flight A, 1st Di Gruver 66, 2nd Donna Shank 67, 3rd Joan Hill 71. Flight B 1st Juli Miller 68, 2nd Joyce Edwards 69, 3rd Val Ratchford 75. Flight C 1st Katie Glanton 73, 2nd Debbie Sisk 74, 3rd Dorthy Bahnick 82. Chip-in Liz Waldron, Low Net Di Gruver 65, Low Gross Donna Shank 96.
Ocean Ridge Men’s Golf Association
2/20-2/22 - ORMGA 2-Day Stableford Tournament. Lion's Paw and Panther's Run. Four-man Championship Team. Bob Cermack, Ralph Divito, Roy Andersch, Dom DeCando.
Okun Tour
2/26 - True Blue Golf Club. Modified tour Stableford points. Scores: Vince Ditchkus, +8; Rolly Hall, +5; Mario Severino, +5; Herb Bleck, +3; Steve Franzi, Bob Okun, +1; Charlie Lalomia, Doug Most, Even; John Morris, -1; Bill Chancellor, Tom Suplita, -2; Ernie Blankenship, -4; Dan Petry, -5; Rocco Fedele, -6; Carl Rodgers, -7; Rich Collins, -8; Mike Milne, -9; Steve Sexton, -10. Closest to the pin: Steve Franzi #3; John Morris #7; Steve Sexton #11 & #16; Carl Rodgers #14.
Pawleys Plantation PPLGA
2/21 - Game 1 low net par 5's, 2 low net par 4's, 3 low net par 3's team score. Chip-in - Marilyn Yonker #5; Sandra Hood #2. Birdies - Jackie Amthauer #7; Nancy Mclane # 13. Eagle - Sandra Hood #2. 1st Place - Mary Parks/Nancy Rogers/Pam Brushwood/B/d Kathy Judge; 2nd Place Amy Swartz/Nancy Mclane/Pat Blunda/Faye Deveau; 3rd Place Denise Talbert/Kathy Judge/Cheryle Clark/Ceal Neally.
Players Golf Association
2/23 - Farmstead.Team Stapleford. Paul Groves & Ray O'ddonnell +10, Jack Haught & blind +8, Gary Cohen & Dave Deakin +7, Dave Coates & Bill Kasper +7. CTP #3 Bob Lange, #6 Andy Pate, #12 Dave Deakin, #17 Gary Cohen. Most points made Paul Groves +7
Renegades
2/23 - Carolina Shores. Game low gross, low net. Results Gross: 1 Karen Hertling -93 ;2- Debbie Creamer - 99; 3 - Sue Keck -100. Net results: 1-Karen Hertling 67; 2-Debbie Creamer 68, Violet Collins 68 (MOC). Birdies: Violet Collins on hole 17; low putts Karen Hertling : 31.
Reserve Women’s League
2/22 - Reserve Golf Club. Two Low Nets Of The Foursome. 1. Brenda Flythe, Fran Heaton, Carolyn Gonyea & Renee Eckley; 2. Vernie Durdan, Jeannette Godwin, Joanie Langfitt & Kemilou Pomplun. Chip-In: Diane Thomas #1; Birdie: Carolyn Gonyea #11.
River Hills Men’s Golf Association
2/20 - Stableford 1.Ray Canapini & Vince DeCaria +7; 2. Charlie Schuler & Will Schoedler +5 Closest to Pin # 3 Will Schoedler #15 Craig Rarick
2/22 - Captain's Choice 1. Craig Rarick, George Lewis, Bob Lind -10 2. Doug Schenk, Roger Durbin, Dick Schwarz Tie Jim Olin, Dave Livingstone, Charlie Schuler. Closest to pin #6 George Pravata #15 Bernie Hasting
Sea Trail Men’s Golf Association
2/21 - Sea Trail Resort, Byrd course, four-man teams, three net balls. Mike Luff/Bob Curts/Rick Kimbler/Lowell Kent, -24; Bill Huxley/Alan Suvalle/Chuck Galuppo/Dan Humphreys, -22; Gene Scheck/Burt McGoff/Vince Brown/Jerry Tanner, -20 (m/c); Ron Dubas/John Barton/Bo Sellers/Mike Pozdol, -20.
South Strand Veterans/Elks
2/22 - River Oaks (Fox/Otter). Individual low net by flight. Flight A: 1. Hug Huggins, 69; 2. Lee Steinberg, 70; 3&4. Don Mims and Dick Ferchak, 71. Flight B: 1. Fred Scott, 70; 2. Barry Chanonich, 72; 3&4. Jim Beecher, Jack Kinney and Ken Youmans, 73. Flight C: 1. Dennis O’Brien, 66; 2. Fred Rinehart, 69; 3&4. Tom Coughlin, Rick Howitt and Joe Brunner, 71. Flight D: 1&2. Brian Speicher and Bob Lewis, 65; 3. Oscar Zolbe, 66; 4. Ron Crown and Robert Lodeski, 71. CTP: Kevin Ireland, (Fox #3), 6’; Hug Huggins,( Fox #8), 3’1”; Lee Steinberg, (Otter #12), 2’2”; Ernie Rose, (Otter #16), 5’6”.
Surf Club Eagles
2/21 - 4 of 4 net. 1st Bull Jack, Slammer Doino, Tricky Dick Harding, Happy Hawes. 2nd Jimbo Hultquist, Elrod Kendricks, Tax Man Slapnik, Critters Crittenden; 1st, Chef Handy, Kinta Kunda, Augusta Jones, Marvelous Gobles 2nd, Mullah Hassett, Coach Simmons, Egg Martin, Capt Burk; Low Gross: Ray Handy 75, Jim Hultquist 76.
2/23 - Stableford. 1st; Bill Campbell, Tax Man Slapnik, 2nd, Doc Goliber, Cold Zaika, 3rd, Tech Goodall, Wayne Thornton; 1st, Egg Martin , London Bridges, 2nd, Lawyer Bard, Marvelous Gobles, 3rd, Slammer Doino, Hack Pruitt; Low Gross;Ray Handy 74, Bill Campbell 75, Jim Hultquist 75, Hap Pruitt 76, Steve Bridges 79.
2/24 - Skins: 1st: Cat Sylvester, Rod n Riehl, Pot Porri, Cold Zaika; Low Gross: Paul Willoughby 76, Hap Pruitt 77, Jim Hultquist 78, Mike Hassett 78.
Surf Club Men
2-24 - Low Net 63 Whit Brown, 67 Terry Meeks, Team low net 51 Rich Hornfeck,Don Potter, David Hughes. & Terry Meeks. C. T. P. # 6 Jan Gunter, # 13 Don Potter, # 18 Terry Meeks, Skins Whit Brown,Don Potter two, Terry Meeks two.
Timberlake Men’s Golf
2/27 - Legends Moorland. Modified Stableford. A Flight: T1. Jim Budkus and Dan Sawyer +9, 3. Fred Rauh +5. B Flight: 1. Lenny Budd +12, 2. Mike Basmagy +9, 3. Keith Broadbelt +3, 4. Frank Maag +2. C Flight: 1. Buddy Jenkins +7, 2. Larry Young +4, 3. Bill Jordan +3, T4. Joe Bartomeo and Emil Nagy +2. CTP #5 Jim Budkus, #7 Dan Sawyer, #13 Keith Broadbelt, #17 Dave Russell.
Tradition Men
2/27 - ”Two Nets” One from each cart. and “Flighted”. A Flight (-18) on MOC. Paul Hayes, John McLaughlin, Henry Woltman, Dan Goodell. (-18) Eric Muller, Dan Ingram, Bob Pacholski, Frank D’Amato. (-14) Neal McKellegan, Harry Stewart, Craig Monaghan, Dave Philips. B Flight (-16) Jim Spataro, John Melzer, Phil Fleiss, Gary Clifford. (-15) Rudy Schwarz, Al Britsch, Tom Swanson, Bill Renault. (-14) Paul Lempert, Al Carline, Don McDowell, Dale Guzlas. CTP Hole # 2 Woltrman, # 5 Dave Declet, # 12 McLaughlin, # 15 Bob Zuercher. Low Gross Muller (73), Low Net Melzer (88-23=65).
True Lies
2/25 - at Sea Trail/Maples: Format 2 nets; 1st, Jeff Parry, Bob Rigoli and Colin Cuddy, 127; 2nd,Mike Orlo, Glen Cassill and Rick Joy, 129; 3rd, Ed Bier, Charlie Dugan and Andy Matty, 134; 4th, John Gutt, Dennis Sullivan and Ron Gag'ner, 139. Closest to pin: Glen Cassill, Charlie Dugan, Bob Rigoli and Mike Orlo.
Whispering Pines Men
2/22 - Whispering Pines. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Fred Rauh +9, 2. Mike Stalvey +1, 3. Fran Dzwilewski +1, 4. Gary Crowder +1. B Flight: 1. Keith Broadbelt +11, 2. Gwyn Harris +5, 3. Jerry Onderko +5, 4. Leroy Broach +3. C Flight: 1. Wally Wallace +14, 2. Bob Bell +11, 3. Doug Sprague +9, 4. Joe Bartomeo +7. CTP #2 Mike Stalvey, #6 Leroy Broach, #11 Leroy Broach, #17 Fran Dzwilewski.
Bowling
300 Games: Patrick Christenson, David Ridenour
Woman’s 700 Series: Stephanie Feagin 790
11 Strike Games: Bob Taylor 279 (twice), Youth Sam Manausa 279, Matt Mahon 279, Jamie Holliday 279
10 Strike Games: Tom Schwind 278, Stephanie Feagin 275
290 to 299 GAMES
Augie Schuyler: Schuyler bowled 11 strikes in a row for a 290 game in the Little River Classic League at Little River Lanes.
Barry Barthelman: Barthelman bowled 11 strikes in a row for a 290 game in the Heritage League at Surfside Bowling Center.
Steve Shaffer: Shaffer was one pin shy of perfection when he bowled a 299 game in the South Beach Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
From the scoresheets of Myrtle Beach Bowl: Bowling in the Brighton Construction League, Patrick Christenson was 159 pins over his average with a 792 series. In the same league, Stephanie Feagin’s 790 series was 157 pins over her average. Dennis Campbell, bowling in the Wednesday Fun League, was 155 pins over with his 665 series and Michael Thomas was 152 pins over with a 566 series. Bob Taylor, bowling in the Nothing But Fun League, was 137 pins above average with a 743 series including two (2) 279 games.
From the Scoresheets of Surfside Bowling Center: Trent Rabon was 150 pins over average when he bowled a 621 series in the Arch’s Classic League…Barry Barthelman was 142 pins over average when he bowled a 763 series in the Heritage League…Rick Rivera was 151 pins over average when he bowled a 631 series in the Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht League…Rick Moyer had a 286 game and was 138 pins over average when he bowled a 744 series in the Surfside Classic League.
Golf
Eagles
Sandra Hood: Hood scored an eagle on the second hold at Pawleys Plantation on Feb. 21.
BOWLING
March 12: Battle at the Beach at the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Check in at noon, bowling at 1 p.m.
Golf
May 10: Veterans Committee 3rd Annual Golf Tournament. Byrd Course at Sea Trail. Captain’s choice format. 7 a.m. registration with 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of $100 per golfer includes golf and cart, lunch and gifts. Lunch with a cash bar at 2 p.m.
Comments