This week’s recreation highlights

Bowling
300 Games: Patrick Christenson, David Ridenour
Woman’s 700 Series: Stephanie Feagin 790
11 Strike Games: Bob Taylor 279 (twice), Youth Sam Manausa 279, Matt Mahon 279, Jamie Holliday 279
10 Strike Games: Tom Schwind 278, Stephanie Feagin 275
290 to 299 GAMES
Augie Schuyler: Schuyler bowled 11 strikes in a row for a 290 game in the Little River Classic League at Little River Lanes.
Barry Barthelman: Barthelman bowled 11 strikes in a row for a 290 game in the Heritage League at Surfside Bowling Center.
Steve Shaffer: Shaffer was one pin shy of perfection when he bowled a 299 game in the South Beach Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
From the scoresheets of Myrtle Beach Bowl: Bowling in the Brighton Construction League, Patrick Christenson was 159 pins over his average with a 792 series. In the same league, Stephanie Feagin’s 790 series was 157 pins over her average. Dennis Campbell, bowling in the Wednesday Fun League, was 155 pins over with his 665 series and Michael Thomas was 152 pins over with a 566 series. Bob Taylor, bowling in the Nothing But Fun League, was 137 pins above average with a 743 series including two (2) 279 games.
From the Scoresheets of Surfside Bowling Center: Trent Rabon was 150 pins over average when he bowled a 621 series in the Arch’s Classic League…Barry Barthelman was 142 pins over average when he bowled a 763 series in the Heritage League…Rick Rivera was 151 pins over average when he bowled a 631 series in the Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht League…Rick Moyer had a 286 game and was 138 pins over average when he bowled a 744 series in the Surfside Classic League.
Golf
Eagles
Sandra Hood: Hood scored an eagle on the second hold at Pawleys Plantation on Feb. 21.
