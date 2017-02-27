Sports

February 27, 2017 5:00 AM

Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

By David Wetzel

▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team hosts Louisiana-Monroe at 7 p.m. Monday and plays at Appalachian State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

▪ The CCU women’s basketball team plays at Appalachian State at 1 p.m. Saturday.

▪ Coastal’s baseball team concludes the Caravelle Resort Tournament with a matchup against West Virginia at noon Monday, plays at UNC Wilmington at 4 p.m. Wednesday and hosts San Francisco (1:30 p.m. Friday), Winthrop (1:30 p.m. Saturday), Albany (5 p.m. Saturday) and San Francisco (noon Sunday) in the Tidelands Health Classic this week.

▪ The Coastal Carolina women’s golf team plays in the Edwin Watts Kiawah Island Classic on Monday and Tuesday.

▪ CCU’s women’s tennis team plays at South Carolina State at 1 p.m. Tuesday and hosts Charlotte at 11 a.m. Sunday.

▪ Coastal’s softball team hosts North Dakota (2:30 p.m. Friday), the Bison again (3 p.m. Saturday), UConn (5:30 p.m. Saturday) and Northern Kentucky (2:30 p.m. Sunday) in the Coastal Carolina Invitational.

▪ Coastal’s men’s track and field team competes in the Battle of the Beaches XI on Saturday.

▪ The Clemson men’s basketball team hosts N.C. State at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Boston College at 4 p.m. Saturday.

▪ The South Carolina men’s basketball team hosts Mississippi State at 7 p.m. Tuesday and plays at Mississippi at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

▪ NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

▪ The Green Sea Floyds girls basketball team takes on Estill at 4 p.m. Friday in the Class A state championship game in Columbia.

▪ The PGA Tour heads to Chapultepec, Mexico for the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship from Thursday through Sunday.

▪ The ATP Tour begins play in the ATP Brasil Open and ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship on Monday.

▪ The WTA Tour starts play in the WTA BMW Malaysian Open on Monday.

▪ The ACC women’s basketball tournament begins Wednesday and concludes with Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game at The HTC Center in Conway.

