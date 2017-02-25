Barford, Hannahs lead Arkansas past Auburn 79-68

3:09 Coastal Carolina baseball coach speaks on start of 2017 season Pause

2:01 Rabbi Avi Perets discusses safety after temple targeted by alleged white supremacist

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.26

0:58 Your Grand Strand guide to Mardi Gras

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

2:29 Tracie Hilburn of Whiskey Beach shows off her Brain Tumor shot | Hot Pour

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing