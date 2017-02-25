Back from break, Blue Jackets sharp in routing Islanders 7-0

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno, center, scores between New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube, right, and defenseman Calvin de Haan during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The Blue Jackets won 7-0.
Paul Vernon
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard, left, passes the puck against New York Islanders forward Andrew Ladd during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The Blue Jackets won 7-0.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson, left, works for the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg, of Germany, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The Blue Jackets won 7-0.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Brandon Dubinsky, left, controls the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The Blue Jackets won 7-0.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sam Gagner, bottom, tries to break up a pass by New York Islanders forward Bracken Kearns during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, left, works for the puck against New York Islanders forward Josh Bailey during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, center, celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders with teammates forward Cam Atkinson, left, and defenseman Jack Johnson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara, right, of Finland, checks New York Islanders forward Bracken Kearns during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, left, of Finland, stops a shot by New York Islanders forward Stephen Gionta during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
