Sports

February 25, 2017 5:00 AM

See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, PowerShares QQQ 300, qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Daytona 500, final practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, PowerShares QQQ 300, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOXING

8 p.m.

FOX — Premier Champions, Deontay Wilder vs. Gerald Washington, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title; Tony Harrison vs. Jarrett Hurd, IBF junior middleweight eliminator, at Birmingham, Ala.

10 p.m.

FS1 — Premier Champions, Caleb Plant vs. Thomas Awimbono, super middleweights; Dominic Breazeale vs. Izuagbe Ugonoh, heavyweights, at Birmingham, Ala.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

CBS — SMU at UConn

CBSSN — Navy at Bucknell

ESPN — Virginia at NC State

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Missouri St.

ESPNU — Tulane at Temple

FSN — Georgetown at St. John’s

WWMB — North Carolina Pittsburgh

1 p.m.

SEC — Tennessee at South Carolina

2 p.m.

CBS — Florida at Kentucky

CBSSN — Illinois St. at N. Iowa

ESPN — West Virginia at TCU

ESPN2 — VCU at Rhode Island

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Oklahoma St.

FSN — Seton Hall at DePaul

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Richmond at Fordham

3 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota

FOX — Creighton at Villanova

3:30 p.m.

SEC — Missouri at Mississippi

4 p.m.

CBS — Duke at Miami

CBSSN — Marquette at Providence

ESPN — Baylor at Iowa St.

ESPN2 — Purdue at Michigan

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

FSN — Virginia Tech at Boston College

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at UNLV

ESPN — Kansas at Texas

ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma

SEC — LSU at Georgia

8 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Colorado St.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Texas A&M

ESPNU — Long Beach St. at UC Davis

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Arizona

8:30 p.m.

SEC — Arkansas at Auburn

10 p.m.

ESPNU — CIAA tournament, championship, Bowie St.-Livingstone winner vs. Fayetteville St.-Virginia St. winner, at Charlotte, N.C. (same-day tape)

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — BYU at Gonzaga

DRAG RACING

Midnight

FS1 — NHRA, Arizona Nationals, qualifying, at Phoenix (same-day tape)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Joburg Open, third round, at Johannesburg

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Honda Classic, third round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour, Honda Classic, third round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

1 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, final round, at Chonburi, Thailand

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Minnesota vs. Boston, at Fort Myers, Fla.

MOTOR SPORTS

7 p.m.

FS1 — AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBA, SPSO — Charlotte at Sacramento

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Cleveland

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBC — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premiership, Saracens vs. Sale Sharks (same-day tape)

RUNNING

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Tokyo Marathon, at Tokyo

SOCCER

9:20 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Hamburg SV

10 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League, Middlesbrough at Crystal Palace

NBCSN — Premier League, Swansea City at Chelsea

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Hertha BSC vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League, West Ham at Watford

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Illinois

SPSO — Texas Tech at Baylor

8 p.m.

SPSO — Oklahoma at TCU

