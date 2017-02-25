See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, PowerShares QQQ 300, qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Daytona 500, final practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, PowerShares QQQ 300, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
BOXING
8 p.m.
FOX — Premier Champions, Deontay Wilder vs. Gerald Washington, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title; Tony Harrison vs. Jarrett Hurd, IBF junior middleweight eliminator, at Birmingham, Ala.
10 p.m.
FS1 — Premier Champions, Caleb Plant vs. Thomas Awimbono, super middleweights; Dominic Breazeale vs. Izuagbe Ugonoh, heavyweights, at Birmingham, Ala.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon
CBS — SMU at UConn
CBSSN — Navy at Bucknell
ESPN — Virginia at NC State
ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Missouri St.
ESPNU — Tulane at Temple
FSN — Georgetown at St. John’s
WWMB — North Carolina Pittsburgh
1 p.m.
SEC — Tennessee at South Carolina
2 p.m.
CBS — Florida at Kentucky
CBSSN — Illinois St. at N. Iowa
ESPN — West Virginia at TCU
ESPN2 — VCU at Rhode Island
ESPNU — Texas Tech at Oklahoma St.
FSN — Seton Hall at DePaul
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Richmond at Fordham
3 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota
FOX — Creighton at Villanova
3:30 p.m.
SEC — Missouri at Mississippi
4 p.m.
CBS — Duke at Miami
CBSSN — Marquette at Providence
ESPN — Baylor at Iowa St.
ESPN2 — Purdue at Michigan
ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt
FSN — Virginia Tech at Boston College
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at UNLV
ESPN — Kansas at Texas
ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma
SEC — LSU at Georgia
8 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Indiana
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Colorado St.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Texas A&M
ESPNU — Long Beach St. at UC Davis
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Arizona
8:30 p.m.
SEC — Arkansas at Auburn
10 p.m.
ESPNU — CIAA tournament, championship, Bowie St.-Livingstone winner vs. Fayetteville St.-Virginia St. winner, at Charlotte, N.C. (same-day tape)
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — BYU at Gonzaga
DRAG RACING
Midnight
FS1 — NHRA, Arizona Nationals, qualifying, at Phoenix (same-day tape)
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Joburg Open, third round, at Johannesburg
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Honda Classic, third round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour, Honda Classic, third round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
1 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, final round, at Chonburi, Thailand
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Minnesota vs. Boston, at Fort Myers, Fla.
MOTOR SPORTS
7 p.m.
FS1 — AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBA, SPSO — Charlotte at Sacramento
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Chicago at Cleveland
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBC — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premiership, Saracens vs. Sale Sharks (same-day tape)
RUNNING
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Tokyo Marathon, at Tokyo
SOCCER
9:20 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Hamburg SV
10 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League, Middlesbrough at Crystal Palace
NBCSN — Premier League, Swansea City at Chelsea
12:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Hertha BSC vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League, West Ham at Watford
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Illinois
SPSO — Texas Tech at Baylor
8 p.m.
SPSO — Oklahoma at TCU
