This week’s recreation scoreboard

BOWLING
LITTLE RIVER LANES
Baytree Bowlers: John Barrows 545, Linda Mullins 504.
Brunswick Plantation Early: Wayne Lewis 575, Lou Berinoto 234-575, Vic Sauvageot 572, Bud Naylor 572, Frank Suppa 233-563, Carl Raitano 560, Diane Cramp 507.
Brunswick Plantation Late: Darrell Ritchie 236-662, Darlene Koehler 204-524.
Calabash Elks: Buddy Brammer 222-553, Al Jackson 529, Charlene Binley 483.
Coffee & Donut: Allen Gossett 221-581, Michael Logue 546, Regina Schliewe 486, Paula Micale 481.
Grand Strand Doubles: Shane Allsbrook 256-747, Andrew Burns 571, Jeanette Sabiston 563, Trey Hewett 558, James Lewis 533, Joyce Freeman 497, Cathy Pascal 491.
Little River Classic: Eric Grainger 277-748, Derek Frink 290-738, Alex Shand 734, Darryl Reed 719, Scott Decker 718, Augie Schuyler 288-716, Tony Todd 280-702, Larry Pawlowski 702, Steve Reed 278-693, Kelly Daunno 241-682, Trina Dunn 510.
Mamas Nite Out: Donna Tsiros 205-579, Lynda Callahan 526, Cathy Pascal 491.
Monday Nite Madness: Scott Jenkins 678, Jason Jozwiak 643, Tom Marangelli 640, John Robinson 639, Victor Watts 267-635, Joe Tannone 627, Bryan Thomas 621, Tony Voyer 619, Joyce Freeman 230-600, Jennifer Utter 525, Barbara Wisniewski 511.
State of Confusion: Keith Jones 698, Carter Reid 279-658, Michael Ayler 667, Scott Tuthill 634, Nick Lopano 630, Jimmy Keeler 630, Marco Stanco 255-618, David Davis 603, Joyce Freeman 531, Lynda Callahan 209-527, Cindy Lynch 207-514, TJ Bagley 507.
Survivors: Nick Lopano 610, Salvatore Teta 597, Pat McStravick 205-576, David Davis 245-567, Barbara Wisniewski 554, Larry Sneed 530.
Wholly Bowlers: Jack Vilaca 632, Ed Rogers 630, Steve Simmons 627, Ricky Stanley 627, Earl Geary 258-624, Mark Maesano 623, Rhett Vereen 612, Joe Tannone 611, Joyce Freeman 502 Olga Vilaca 602, Debbie Coffman 204 game.
SURFSIDE BOWLING CENTER
Arch’s Classic: Brandon Deem 254-712, Tommy Moree 658, Dave Martin 654, Bob Trout 254-649, Augie Smarra 633, Marcus Collins 632, Billie Jo Reidell 222-628, Jerry Williams 626, Otis Blakeney 625, Suede Hightower 608, Tom Ferrara 608, Greg Sellers 604, Mary Radebach 213-602, Darby Jones 212-568, Marilyn Dumas 534, Donna Neubert 525, Sharon O’Donnell 514, Dan Martin 268 game.
Caropine Couples: Bruce Ostrander 277-687, Wayne Adamson 601, Jim Hart 596, Al Wellman 589, Ron Kemp 582, Robert Burton 243-581, Phil Schadt 571, Tony Maturi 559, Tom Flinchbaugh 556, Onetha Arnold 202-535, Bonnie Pruim 528, Karen Mitchell 526, Janice Kemp 507.
Cimerron Rollers: Phil Belisle 659, Jeff Lohmeyer 255-657, Josh McCoy 244-655, Richard Ray 651, Warren Heins 637, Steve Miller 629, Tim Bradford 620, Paul Godman 613, Lovell Clevinger 606, Dino Cwalinski 603, Pete Machtemes 602, Carol Massaro 206-563, Lori Rieder 213-533, Margie Gray 526, Harriet Kelly 509, Rusty Earley 507, Heidi Oliva 504.
Coffee Klatch: Karen Clevinger 535, Lydia McCarthy 208-520, Petra Sladkus 199 game.
Fun Bunch: Jon Bender 643, David Scalice 642, Robert Ricketts 635, Tommy Shifflett 254-612, Michael Bolton 611, Kevin Johnson 611, Brian Morris 609, Jay Hechanova 604, Becky Watts 240-592, Karen Brown 221-578, Cheri Morris 200-554, Mary Ellen Scalice 553, Deborah Niland 514.
Heritage: David Ridenour 267-692, Karen Brown 246-681, Jazzy Pomerleau 258-678, Rick Kralovic 657, Chuck Lucas 256-642, Marcel Berube 625, John Steppling 622, Randy Stephenson 607, Dave Martin 605, Rich Battel 601, Chris Campanelli 591, Rich Porcoro 590, Cecelia Stortzum 216- 587, Margie Gray 513, Betty Brown 502, Cindy Baum 500.
Island Green: Dominick Manfredini 592, Tom Johnson 216-567, Talmadge Shifflett 534.
Jensens: Steve Houpt 238-604, Don Myers 555, Dave Eddy 549, Lynn Barkley 537, Ed Skarzynski 528, Jim Hamilton 528, Carolyn Hawkins 477.
Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht: Dave Asbaty 277-723, David Ridenour 671, James Keeler 605, David Ulyicsni 593, Eric Peralta 591, Ernest Carson 583, Guido Burridge 583, Kenny Ryan 574, Tommy Moree 566, Rick Rivera 566, Fannye Embry 517, Lynda Fitzgerald 507.
Oceanside Village: Anthony Colelli 278-697, Brandon Deem 257-691, Anthony DeAngelo 612, Danny Wales 592, Marcus White 573, Jeff Lohmeyer 572, Doug Layman 566, Steve Kish 556, Karen Clevinger 518, Anita Mosteller 506.
Palmetto Ladies: Jeanne Koehler 201-539, Mary Ann Sircable 499, Barbara Phipps 491.
Seniors Outing: Phil Belisle 258-686, Pete Rambone 671, Rick Lavery 631, Dino Cwalinski 611, Chuck Wilson 598, Chuck Lucas 582, Jerry Jedow 571, Jim Guadagnino 547, Donna Neubert 546, Tammy Lavigne 243-534, Jeanne Koehler 503, Sharon Kain 490.
South Beach Classic: Tony Todd 766, Brandon Bell 739, Jim McCoy 736, Eric Winters 734, Dennis Jacques 734, David Ridenour 727, Kevin Johnson 287-725 Andrew Diley 723, Barry Barthelman 719, Mickey Lincoln 715, Kris Dumas 714, St3eve Mills 704, Ray Ghantt 704, Bob Peterson 703, Matt Piasecki 701, Kelly Daunno 567, Dana Tomko 225-567, Karen Brown 558, Amy Harrelson 534, Debbie Johnson 208-518.
Surfside Classic: Austin Smothers 748, Bob Burton 279-744, Chris Collins 279-730, Glenn Hightower 729, Stan Hunter 715, Chris Campanelli 703, Grant Ramberg 698, Ricardo Caicedo 686, Andrew Diley 684, James Cunningham 683, Josh McCoy 681, Steve Shaffer 679, Kenny Ryan 669, Barry Barthelman 286-668, Nick Martin 667, Tony Todd 664, Derick Herrington 656, Marilyn Dumas 208-571, Jen Robles 224-508.
Surfside Youth: Ray Lambert 267-696, Casey Malone 186-521, Calli Ruffin 166-427, Lea Lobianco 412.
GOLF
Barefoot Ladies
2/9 - Norman course, "Crier's Golf" Low Net: 1st - Barbara McKenna (60); 2nd - Terri Maley (62); 3rd - Susan Payne (64); 4th - Terry Fleming (65). Birdies: Terry Fleming and Barbara McKenna - Hole #10 and Terri Maley - Hole #7.
2/16 - Love course, "Even Holes" Low Net: 1st - Cindy Delong (38.5); 2nd - Barbara Beech - (42); 3rd - Terry Fleming (43.5). Chip-In: Jeanne Kenny - Hole #8.
Beachcombers
2/17 - Tiger’s Eye. 1 low net tournament. The winners with a score of 56 were Chuck Good and Bob Brownley. Second place was Gary Gutheil and Jim Beairsto at 57. Third place was Gene Belando and Jim Ritter at 59, and fourth place was Matt Beairsto and Tom Culverwell with a 60. Low rounds for the day were John Reese 78, Pat Presley 79, Chuck Good 80 and Matt Beairsto 81. Low net scores were Chuck Good 60, Jim Beairsto 64 and Ed Nocella 65. Chuck Good was voted golfer of the week.
Cain’s Clubbers
2/16 - Wachesaw East G.C.- Teams: Sutcliffe,DeCaprio,Sharp,Cain, Bachand, Lucas Tied Front 9,Back 9,Overall with –9,-9,-18.Team Cain won # 4 (Cain) #8 (Bachand), #12 (Cain),#15 (Bachand). Low Gross: Cain 80,Low Net: Lucas 67.
Colonial Charter Ladies
2/16 - Colonial Charters Ladies: Nine Par 4’s doubled less full handicap. Flight A: Sharon Bennett 64, Cheryl Colgan 67 M/C, Adilia Jurgensen 67. Flight B: Janis McBride 70 M/C, Ginny Taylor 70, Jolaine Beadle 73. Flight C: Cathy Hartman 72 M/C, Ellie Anderson 72, Gisela Keaton 76. Low Putts: Mary Wolfe/Ruth Rein 12. Chip-ins: Kay Pierson #11, Eileen Mastracchio #2, Adilia Jurgensen #9, Mary Wolfe #12. Birdies: Kay Pierson #11, Sharon Bennett #17, Adilia Jurgensen #9, Ann Orman #12.
Crow Creek Ladies Golf League
2/14 - Game: Low Gross/Low Net. Flight 1: LG Bev Carter 87, LN Linda Allison 69. Flight 2: LG Nancy Pennington 97, LN Dorine Stoecker 73. Flight 3: LG Ingrid Fallon 97, LN Marsha Krug 68.
Flounders League
1/16 – Norman/Love/Fazio/Dye Courses at Barefoot – 4 week winners of 2 man teams and individual net Stableford, 5 flights, “A”, “B”, “C”, “D”, and “Ladies” – “A” flight team 1st place winners with a score of 231, Al Martin, Mike Sehrt, Bob Clarke, and Mike Foster – “A” flight individual winner with a score of 119, Keith Pluto and Tom Smith – “B” flight team 1st place with a score of 234, Bruce Leibensperger and Wayne Mitchell – “B” flight individual 1st place with a score of 123, Joe Gosiewski – “C” flight team 1st place with a score of 225, Steve Heisler, John Johnston, and Tom Siegrist – “C” flight individual 1st place with a score of 122, John Gecha – “D” flight team 1st place with a score of 239, Bob Tuttle, Spence Birt, and John Ferguson – “D” flight individual 1st place with a score of 122, Jim Herbert – “Ladies” flight team 1st place with a score of 220, Teresa Cleland and Donna Swats – “Ladies” flight individual 1st place with a score of 120, Lynn Young. Congrats to all our 4 course overall winners.
Golden Swingers
2/17 - Oyster Bay Team Winners- (1st) Steve Gerych & Ron George +15.5 (2nd) Gary Cohen & Marty Cohen +8 (3rd) Bob Butler & Rocco Gangemi +6.5 (4th) Tie Jeff Fahey, Dave Ward & John Cameron, John Davidson +4 Individual Winners- (1st) Steve Gerych +9 (2nd) Ron George +6.5 (3rd) Gerry Koy +6 (4th) Rocco Gangemi +5.5 (5th) Gary Cohen +4.5 CTP- Gary Cohen, Marty Cohen, John Cameron, John Davidson & Chip Hopkins
Grand Strand Senior Men’s Golf Association
2/6 - Meadowlands Golf Course. 120 golfers finished in seven flights. "A" flight: Jay Campbell (74 Gross), George Dorosh (69 Net). "B" flight: Jerry Pruski (82 Gross), Paul McCarthy (70 Net). "C" flight: Jim Harlow (82 Gross), Curt Miel (71 Net). "D" flight: Jack Haught (84 Gross), Brad Whitaker (67 Net). "E" flight: Frank Cala (90 Gross), John Seltzer (66 Net). "F" flight: Steve Brockway (91 Gross), Harry Wolfmuller (61 Net). "G" flight: Fred Welch (88 Gross), Ed Eaton (58 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #5 - Clay Bunting (9' 0"), #8 - Dave Manion (20' 1"), #11 - Greg Lyston (7' 4"), #15 - Bill Clark (6' 3"). Gold/Red Tees: #5 - Dave Barilla (6' 9"), #8 - Steve Danziger (13' 6"), #11 - Don Holmstrum (3' 5"), #15 - Sal Fiorentino (0' 3").
2/13 - Farmstead Golf Course. 132 golfers finished in seven flights. "A" flight: Dennis Downes (73 Gross), Billy Rigby (72 Net). "B" flight: Howard Benane (85 Gross), Bill King (70 Net). "C" flight: Pete Wallen (77 Gross), Chuck Finui (65 Net). "D" flight: Tom Franchine (80 Gross), Larry Etzkorn (62 Net). "E" flight: John Olson (89 Gross), Jack Kudrick (65 Net). "F" flight: Ed Mastracchio (97 Gross), Bruce Shamyer (65 Net). "G" flight: Don Holmstrom (83 Gross), Jack Schwichtenberg (62 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #3 - Dennis Downes (7' 11"), #6 - Bill King (20' 8"), #12 - Bill Arkus (4' 7"), #15 - Mickey Barnes (14' 11"), #17 - Jim Scanlon (16' 4"). Gold/Red Tees: #3 - Ray Mara (2' 3"), #6 - Ron Richard (4' 6"), #12 - Chuck Finui (1' 3"), #15 - Jack Schwichtenberg (5' 11"), #17 - Dave Sciarretto (10' 6").
Grand Strand Swingers
2/14 - Witch 1 lowest net, 1 highest net. 1. Lewis Canestrino, Earl Dover, Tom Lohnes, Bill Bolt -5. 2. Jon Daly, Bob Bestler, Rick Aubel, Dick Foster +1. 3. Archie Williams, Larry Sterling, Ben Hough, Lloyd Price +3. CTP. #3 Rick Aubel 3’9”, #7 Larry Hayes 8’4”, #12 Dick Foster 1’9”, #14 Larry Hayes 8’8”, #17 Leroy Fromang 7’11”. Low gross, Bob Hall 79. Low net, Lloyd Price 65.
Grand Strand Women
2/18 - Legends Heathland the game was T"s and F's less half handicap. Winners were: Flight 1 1. Jamie Fisher 33.5 (MC); 2. Barb Cleghorn 33.5 (MC); 3. Karen Wedam 34. Flight 2 1. Malle Kasprzyk 36 (MC); 2. Judy Shanahan 36 (MC); 3. Veda Counts 36 (MC). Closest to the Pin: #3 Karen Wedam; #8 Kathy Lord; #12 Sierra Billhimer; #17 Karen Wedam.
Hanna Group
2/18 - True Blue. Flight A - Low Gross Bobby Stanley 80, Bill Martin 83, Ken Murphy 85, Woody Woodward 87, Randy Jarrell 87. Flight B Low Gross Milt Beneke 86, Bill Burchfield 91, John Bukrton 92, Jim Colston 92, Terry Boland 94. Flight C Low gross - Bill Mohr 101, Jeff Musiker 101, Rich McAndrew 103, Bill Dudley 107, Warren Quinn 110.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
2/18 - Heritage. Team quota. 1st Place : Bill Buettner, Paul Amthauer, Joe Leger, and Ron Kulakowski (+18) ; 2nd Place : Bob D'Alessandro, Greg Burchett, Harold East, and Greg Youngman (+14) ; 3rd Place : Emerson Treffer, Bill Kaspar, Walt Grady, and Bob Stein (+12) ; 4th Place : Tim Miller, Sid Worley, and Kevin Barry (+9). Low Gross (1st) : Bob D'Alessandro - 75 ; (2nd) : Tim Miller - 79. Most over Quota (1st) : Bruce Kulpit (+12) ; (2nd) : Bob D'Alessandro at (+11). CTP : Walt Loos on # 8 and # 13.
Hidden Lakes Travelers
2/21 - Barefoot resort Dye Course; Stableford Scoring: Front 9 Mike Fagan +4, Back 9 Ken Dierks +7, Overall Larry Donovan +5, CTPs: #3 Gerry Fisher, #6 Carmen Federico, #15 Dennis Moore, #17 Jeff Parry, CTL #16 Tom Drobish, Mystery Hole #18 Larry Bender w/Birdie. Low Team Net 1st Place : Larry Donovan & Larry Bender, 2nd Place Gerry Fisher & Eddie Gaudet.
Hidden Lakes Village
2/14 - Brunswick Dogwood/Azalea: Format: Partners Blind Draw Net: 1st: Bill Gansman & Rich Nota - 141, 2nd: Alex Rhyne & Don Wolford - 143: 3rd: Mike Franco &n Chuck Connors - 145 : CTP: Dogwood #4 Butch Cretara, #8 Terry Connors: Azalea: #2 Ray Dowling. #4 Mike Franco.
2/21 - Oyster Bay: Format: Individual Net: 1st: Ray Dowling - 60; 2nd: Don Womble - 63; 3rd: Hank Domyslawski - 66: CTP: #4 & #17 Ray Dowling, #6 Dave Stralkowski, #8 Bob Rigoli, #15 Hank Domyslawski.
Indigo Creek Men
2/14 - Quota Points; Individual & teams Flight A Tom Boyle +7; teams; 1st Tom Boyle & Greg Temporino +12; 2nd Frank Wendell & Blind; 3rd Howard Ward & Bob Lambert Flight B Dan Burgess +7; teams 1st Dick Messier & Gary Williams +7; 2nd Ed Healey & Charlie Napolitan +6; 3rd Dave Kaslik & Bob Tilley -1.
2/16 - 4 Man Balanced Teams 80% handicap 2 Best Balls Net: 1st -23 John Anninos, Joe Gibbon, Tom Justice & John McCullough; 2nd -18 Paul Desautels, Bill Hamberger, Dick Meesier & Blind; 3rd -16 Dave Humes, Bill Almoney, Howard Ward & Frank Wendell; 4th -15 Wayne Paiva, Tom Ruane, Kevin McGrath & Blind.
Inlet Men’s Golf League
2/20 - Whispering Pines. Low Net. A Flight. 1- Lee Steinberg 68. 2-Ike Vinson 71. 3- Don Mims 74. 4- Hug Huggins 74. 5-Larry Cockrell 75. B Flight. 1-Bob Alexander 70. 2- Paul Mudd 70. 3- Ralph Ferrara 71. 4- Ron Campus 71. 5- Tom Stricker 71. C Flight. 1- Les Brunda 62. 2- Dave Murrin 67. 3- Bob Smith 70. 4- Woody Pencille 71. 5- Steve Stricker 71. D Flight. 1- Skip Archer 69. 2- Jack Banfield 72. 3- Larry Heath 73. 4- Paul Esposito 76. 5- Gary Myers 76. Closest to pin # 11. 1- Paul Mudd 9’ 1”. 2- Bill Knox 10’ 2”. Closest to pin # 17. 1- Bob Alexander 14’ 6”. 2- Sal Farina 22’ 5”.
Inlet Women’s Golf
2/13 - Indigo Creek. "Hate It". Flight A: Judy Wood 63, Margie Rogers 67, Bev Ives 68; Flight B: Sharon Wells 66, Carolee Smith 67, Sandy Keefe 69; Flight C: Peggy Robinson 65, Debbie Paiva 67. Birdies: Debbie Paiva #3. Chip-Ins: Janine Metcalf #13. Closest to the hole: MargieRogers #11.
Lady Islanders
2/14 - 2 of 4 low nets. 1. (mc) Fran Flater, Sherry Jewel, Judy Bachand, Debbie Reed; 2. (mc) Carmen Sutcliffe, Jane Schwartzman, Ellie Keyes, Pat St. Dennis. Third.. Darlene Jarin, Sandy Panetta, Judy Thomas, June Baxter.
Legends Men
2/13 - Moorland-One Low Gross, One Low Net: 1st Jerry Chiolero/Cam McCarl/Bill Vondervor/George McKenna -6; 2nd Eddie Fuller/Jim Kemmerling/Elliot Popper/Bob Coco Even; 3rd Frank Monteforte/Brian Procopio/Jake Cox/Blind Draw +4.
Loomis Gang
2/13 - Diamondback -2 balls par 5's, 3 balls par 4's, 4 balls par 3's - 1st = Mike Dunleavy, George Myers, Hugh Schrowang, Lou Burge - +28; 2nd = Mike Deal, Charlie Beers, Yak Yak, Bill Kaine = +31; 3rd = Ross Everett, Dick Oneil, Terry Lane, Jim Foy = +33.
2/15 - Southcreek - 2 balls odd holes, 3 balls even holes, 4 balls par 3's - 1st = JD Lee, Tom Franchine, Al Gunsten, Draw = +14; 2nd = Mike Dunleavy, Bob Cirigliano, Yak Yak, Al Cooper = +18; 3rd = Scott Bagg, Dick Oneil, Ed Carey, Bill Loomis = +20; 4th = Hank Chambliss, Terry Lane, Jim Foy, Draw = +22.
2/17 - Eagle Nest - 3 best balls net, 4 balls net on par 3's = 1st - tie - JD Lee, Bob Corrigan, Charlie Dickerman, Bill Kaine = -16; Tom Ramsey, Jesse Carey, Tom Franchine, Ralph Rhode = -16; 3rd = George Myers, Hank Chambliss, Ed Carey, Al Gunsten = -14; 4th = John Edlich, Lee Bennett, Yak Yak, Janet Corkum Ramsey = -9.
Meadowlands/Farmstead Ladies Golf League
2/13 - Meadowlands. Odd holes X 2 minus handicap. Flight 1: Jeanette Pawlik 61, Marcia Faris 64, Grace Kim 69. Flight 2: Marjorie Roach 53, Dottie Belanger 63, Eileen Reddy 65. Flight 3: Nancy Griffin 55, Pat DiRisio 58, Linda Stewart 63. Birdies: Jeanette Pawlik #6, Jane Glemming #3, Judy Zaenglein #15, Linda Stewart #4. Chip-ins: Jeanette Pawlik #6, Coralea Lander #11.
Men’s Club at Indigo Creek
2/17 - Low Net: S. Richards 64 - P. Secondino 68 - M. Lanzer 69 - K. Mcgrath 70; Game: The Ones; J. Stankos 34 - R. Martin 34 1/2 - G. Buntzen 36 Mc - R. Walczak 36 Mc; Ctp: # 5 K. Mcgrath 15-4 - #8 D. Buchanan 10-3 - #12 D. Buchanan 17-6 #15 B. Cairns 9-4.
Murrells Inlet Elks
2/17 - True Blue GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Ed Shull 67, Sam Weiss 67, Nick Cappola 68, Dick Ferchak 68, Ron Comperchio 68, Lee Steinberg 68. B FLIGHT; Lance Glass 69, John Neese 69, Fred Scott 71, Bob Alexander 71, Chet Homicki 72. C FLIGHT; Brian Speicher 70, Elliot Chaffee 70, Gene McGlone 71, Art Eza 72, Dave Hargett 72, Erold Seminerio 72, Joe Feeley 72. D FLIGHT; Pat Taylor 71, Larry Heath 72, Jesse Crabtree 74, Barry McDonald 74, Don Stauder 74, Jerry Boak 74, Woody Pencille 74. Low Gross; Sam Weiss 80. Low Net; Sam Weiss 67, Ed Shull 67. CTP; # 3 Larry Johnson 2’ 2”. # 7 Joe Mann 4’ 3“. # 11 Jack Feehan 4’ 7”. # 14 Ron Comperchio 3’ 2”. # 16 Dick Ferchak 8’ 10”.
Myrtle Beach All Stars
2/16 - Panthers Run, 2 nets on par 3’s, 3 nets on par 4’s, 4 nets on par 5’s. 1. Leroy Fromang, Dick Foster, Ron Palucki, Bob Suchy -9. 1. Bob Hall, Denny Sierck, Dave Nevil, Jerry Creech -9. CTP. #2 Leroy Fromang, #6 Archie Williams, #11 Terry Dicus, #17 Paul Scopal. Low gross, Bob Hall 78. Low net, Bob Suchy 67.
Ocean Ridge Men
2/13 - Panther’s Run. 4-man team Count 2 nets. 1.(-18) George Brooks, Hugh Carano, Ed McCloskey, Ron Hiserodt; 2.(-17) John Wehner, Bill Bixler, Melvin Scott, Paul Jensen; 3.(-15) Rich O'Connor, Guy Giancarlo, Mike Ratchford, Rich Kane; 4.(-13) Mike Savoia, Bob Plebanek, Roger LaClair, Bob Larkin; 5.(-6) Chuck Maliszewski, Paul Socha, Bernie Powers, Jim Story.
2/20 - Lions Paw. Format: Team Represents President - Count one net. Winning Team: score of - 22, Diane Wright, Sue Carano, Di Gruver, Juli Miller. Second Place: score of -18, Judy Harlow, Doris McLaughlin, Sharon Benson, Anita Andersch. Low Gross: Holly Brenneman with an 87. Low Net: Colleen Plebanek and Anita Andersch both with a 59.
ORLGA
2/13 - Panthers Run. Format: Valentine Shamble. Choose best drive of foursome. Hit 2nd Shot from there, then play your own ball for the remainder of the hole. Choose One Best Net for team score. Winning Team: Karen McCloskey, Rosie Savoia, Di Gruver with a -20. Birdies: Sharon Giblin #2, Peggy Jones #6, Rosie Savoia #2. Chip-In Birdie: Holly Brenneman #11. Chip-Ins: Kathy Giancarlo #12.
2/8 and 2/22 - ORLGA Winter Challenge. Two Day Tournament (Day two cancelled due to rain & tornado). Format: Day 1: Count two lowest nets on each hole. Also, each team member will mark her ball with a “snowman”. She must play with that ball all day. For every player on the team who still has her “snowman” at the end of play, deduct one stroke from the team’s score. Up to four strokes can be deducted. Game Day Two: Four Person Scramble (Handicapped) Cancelled due to rain and tornado. Winning Team: Score - 117, Team of Kathy Wicke, Deb MacFarlane, Jeanne Oxenfeld, Barbara Augone. 2nd Place: Score - 118, Team of Sue Kane, Carol Dunham, Anita Andersch, Becky Williams. 3rd Place by a match of cards: Score - 121, Team of Kathy Sanchez, Gene Whidden, Mary Faulkner, Peggy Wilson. 4th Place by match of cards with 3rd Place: Score - 121, Team of Nancy MacDonald, Peggy Rowland, Laura Wheaton, Patti Lawson. 5th Place: Score - 124, Team of Judy Harlow, Rosie Savoia, Karen Orejuela, Peggy Jones. Chip In: Sharon Benson #7.
Palmetto Women
2/13 - Burning Ridge. T's & F's. Flight 1: Laurel Montano-29.5, Mary Sawyer-31.0, Sandi Kanel-32.0. Flight 2: Bernice Cavanagh-30.0, Sue Creegan-30.5, Lisa Bryant-31.5. Chip Ins: Lynn Tarquinio #16.
2/20 - Burning Ridge. "Ones" Flight 1: Heidi Cherry-33.5, Nancy Eckrich-35, Laurel Montano-35.5. Flight 2: Sue Durbin-34.5, Mary Lewis 35.0 (MC), Sue Asteris-35 (MC). Flight 3: Janet Ebert-Green-33.5, Lisa Bryant-36.5, Lois Dalgliesh-37.0. Birdies: Heidi Cherry #4 & #9, Laurel Montano #5. Chip Ins: Laurel Montano #10, Mary Sawyer #10.
Pawleys Plantation Men
2/13 - Pawleys Plantation. Four-Man Teams were paired using ABCD Handicap Indexes scoring 3 low net on 1, 2 on 2, and 1 on 3 repeating thru 18 was played. Peter Aubrey, Paul Descoteaux, Tim Lee, and a blind draw 120; 2. Stacy Clardy, Joe Ferreira, Peter Raymond, and Bob Umble 125; 3. Richard Clark, Brian Haas, Bob Kwiatkowski, and Jim Schmidt 125. CTP: #3 @ 16’4” George Koerner, #7 @ 5’8” Richard Clark, #13 @ 3’11”:Bill Harrington, and #17 @ 5’10” Jim Schmidt.
2/20 - Four Man Teams were randomly paired in a Play It Forward competition scoring two low net each hole. All players teed off one tee closer to the hole than their normal play. First @ 114 were Richard Clark, Henry DeMarco, Bill Harrington, and Bern Sweeney; second @ 123 were Joe Ferreira, Tom Hood, Bill Lapworth , and Marion Parsons; third also @ 123 were Paul Amthauer, Tim Lee, Bill Shoup, and a blind draw. CTP: #3 @ 5’11”Dennis Wahl, #7 @ 8’3” Bill Shoup; #13 @ 7’1” Tim Lee; #17 @ 10’2” Richard Clark.
Pawleys Plantation PPLGA
2/15 - Pawleys Plantation - Hearts count best low gross and best low net on Heart holes, Team Game. 1. Denise Talbert/Cheryl Clark/Nancy Rogers/Linda Raymond; 2. Ceal Neally/Kathy Judge/Amy Swartz/Blind Draw – Mary Parks. Birdies: Kathy Judge No. 14.
Players Golf Association
2/16 - Meadowlands Team Stapleford. Dale Easter & Ray O'Donnell +16, Bob Lange & Bob Butler + 8, Bob Rizzutti & Joe Fioravanti + 7,Paul Groves & Jack Haught +6. CTP #5 Bob Butler, #8 Gary Cohen, #11 Bob Lange, #15 Andy Pate. . Most points Jack Haught +8, Ray O'Donnel+8l, Dale Easter +8.
Renegades of Carolina Shores
2/16 - Carolina Shores Golf Club. Game: Best 9 holes (front/back) 1/2 handicap. Games winners : 1- Cindy Baker 30; 2 - Julie Farrell 30 (MOC); 3-Linda Mullins 33. Birdies: Sue Keck on hole 7 and Julie Farrell on hole 17. Chip-ins: Julie Farrell on 17. Low Putts: Sue Keck 30.
Reserve Women’s Golf League
2/15 - 2017 Opening Day tournament: 1. Marsha Guth, Fran Heaton, Ellen Miller,and Cissy Knapp; 2. Renee Eckley,Pam Lee, Joanie Langfitt, and Linda Marier.
Ridge Runners Golf Assoc. of Burning Ridge
2/13 - Burning Ridge. Choose 9 before play. Scores: 1. Diane Powell & Brenda Skeen; 2. Karen Harvey & Sally Hebert; 3. Pat Gartrell & Diane Feeney.Low Putts: Lin Buxton 31;Isobel Nemetz 32.Chip-Ins:Juanita Spoon #17; Isobel Nemetz #17; Birdies: Sally Hebert #14; Carol Konrad #13.
2/20 - Game of the Day - Design 9. 1st Place Gross - Pat Paxson 38; 1st Place Net - Trudy Biden 24; 2nd Place - Brenda Skeen 27; 2nd Place - Pat Gartrell 27; 4th Place - Juanita Spoon - 27.5; 5th Place - Diane Feeney - 28; 5th Place - Joyce North - 28; Low Putts: 4 way Tie; Lin Buxton, Ellen Edwards, Sally Hebert, & Carol Konrad # 32 Putts; Chip-Ins: Dottie Henderson #11; Linda Aptt #14; Sally Hebert # 1.
11/28/16 - Low Gross/Low Net. 1. Low Gross Pat Paxson 88; 2. Low Gross Linda Buxton 95; 1. Low Net Sally Hebert 65. 2. Low Net Linda Aptt 70; 2. Low Net Diane Powell 70. Low Putts: 1. Juanita Spoon 30; 2. Jane Caterina 33. Birdie: Juanita Spoon #5.
River Hills Winners
2/13 - River Hills. Stableford. 1. Sal Tardio, Bert YAP +5; 2. TIE Bob Lind, Ed Peebles +2; CP #3 Dave Livingstone #15 Bob Lind.
Surf Club Eagles
2/14 - 1 Gross 2 net of 4. Front Nine: 1st Big Mac Willoughby, Slammer Doino, Mary Harelson, Critters Crittenden; 2nd, Cat Sylvester, Jack Frost, Tech Goodall, Marvelous Gobles. Back Nine : 1st, Big Mac Willoughby, Slammer Doino, Mary Harelson, Critters Crittenden, 2nd, Chef Handy, London Bridges, Coach Simmons , Buck Novak. Low Gross :Paul Willoughby 73, Mike Guy 74, Ray Handy 76, Hap Pruitt 76, Rick Johnson 77.
2/16 - 1 Gross 2 net of 4. Front Nine: 1st, Big Mac Willoughby, London Bridges, Tax Man Slapnik, Imposter Clark, 2nd, Pro Guy, Tech Goodall, Elrod Kendricks, Capt Burk; Back Nine: 1st, Pro Guy, Tech Goodall, Elrod Kendricks, Capt Burk; 2nd, Big Mack Willoughby, London Bridges, Tax Man Slapnik, Imposter Clark; Low Gross;Bill Campbell 73, Paul Willoughby 73, Rick Sylvester 78, Steve Frost 78, Hap Pruitt 79, Ray Handy 79.
02/17 - 1 Gross 2 net of 4. 1st; Frosty Frost, Kinta Kunda, Mets Gannon, Mary Harelson; 2nd, Bull Jack, Slammer Doino, Slim Coleman, Happy Hawes; Back Nine: 1st, Frosty Frost,Kinta Kunda, Mets Gannon, Mary Harelson; 2nd, Bull Jack, Slammer Doino, Slim Coleman, Happy Hawes; Low Gross: Hap Pruitt 76,Steve Frost 77, Rick Johnson 77, Ray Handy 78, Mike Hassett 78.
Surf Club Men
2/10 - Low Net 67 tie Rich Hornfeck & Larry Oliphant, Team low net Jon Crittenden,Don Potter,Larry oliphant,& Whitt Brown. C.T.P. # 6 Mike HInson, # 13 John Sill, # 18 Whitt Brown. Skins Terry Meeks,Jon Crittenden, Don Potter, Rich Hornfleck, Larry Oliphant, & Whitt Brown three.
The Okun Tour
2/19 - Tradition Golf Club, Doug Mosti, +7; Mike Milne, +6; Herb Bleck, +5; Dan Hannon, John Lindley, +3; Rocco Fedele, +2; Rolly Hall, Dan Petry, +1; Steve Franzi, -1; Hank Buchanan, -2; Ernie Blankenship, Paul Fallon, Bob Okun, -3; John Morris, -4; Deborah Buchanan, Carl Meyer, Mario Severio, Tom Suplita, -5; Marion Pacic, -9; Vince Ditchkus, -10.
Three County Seniors
2/14 - Litchfield. First Flight: Low Gross, F. Wilson 68. Low Net; #1 - B. Wilson 67, #2 - R. Weich 69, #3 - J. Burgess 73, #4 - J. Seiple 74, #5 - B. Onley 75. Second Flight: Low Gross, L. Rogers 82. Low Net ; #1 - S. Swails 71, #2 - G. Fite 72, #3 - W. Bouchette 72, #4 - R. Melton 72, #5 - B. Onley 75. Third Flight : Low Gross, M. Weatherford 85. Low Net #1 - K. Martin 70, #2 - B. Segelken 70, #3 - J. Kerschner 72, #4 - R. Brock 73, #5 - D. Morris 75. Fourth Flight : Low Gross, P. Filiatrault 89. Low Net #1 - M. Dilt 70, #2 - J. Martin 70, #3 - W. Wigley 74, #4 - G. Morris 77, #5 - D. Casey 80. Fifth Flight: Low Gross, C. Alford 90. Low Net #1 - A. Hardy 65, #2 - J. Hughes 70, #3 - P. Headley 70, #4 - L. Gaskins 70, #5 - C. Ray 71. Sixth Flight: Low Gross T. Wilson 93. Low Net #1 - J. Pearce 55, #2 - H. Baxley 67, #3 - W. Owens 67, #4 - J. Conyers 68, #5 - L.Baxley 68. Closest to the pin; #4 - R. Weich 2' 9" , #17 - C. Ray 3' 9".
Timverlake Men
2/20 - Heritage. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Mike Stalvey +13, 2. Fred Rauh +9, 3. Gary Crowder +7, 4. Jim Bates +5. B Flight: 1. Dave Russell +7, T2. Ron Spencer and Joe Bartomeo +5, 4. Sam Lozier +2. C Flight: 1. Buddy Jenkins +10, 2. Dan Menich +6, T3. Joe Buczek and Jay Hoffman +5, 5. Jack Davison +4. CTP #6 Joe Orlowski, #8 Larry Young, #11 Mike Basmagy, #13 Keith Broadbelt.
Tradition Men
2/20 - 3-2-1 (three low nets on par 3’s, two on par 4’s and one on par 5’s). (-27) Dick Pacella, John McLaughlin, Jim Spataro, Marion Culpepper. (-23) Jim Massie, Paul Lempert, Al Britsch, George Gableman. (-19) Eric Muller, Dave Philips, Phil Fleiss, Dave Declet. (-18 on MOC) Paul Hayes, Tim Mandroc, Bill Mitchell, Gary Clifford. (-18) Dan Ingram, Dan Goodell, Rudy Schwarz, Bill Renault. CTP Hole # 2 Bill Jacobs, # 5 Craig Monaghan, # 12 Culpepper, # 15 Muller. Low Gross Bob Zuecher (73). Low Net Goodell (75-13=62.
True Lies
2/18 - Beachwood: format 1,2,3 nets; 1st, Rich Segotta, Bob Rigoli, Rich Scheiber and a blind, 114. 2nd, John Gutt, Dennis Sullivan, Vinnie Stich and a blind, 117. 3rd, Mike Orlo, Glen Cassill, Dan Serra and a blind, 118. 4th, Jeff Parry, Charlie Dugan, Colin Cuddy and Ron Gag.ner, 119. Closest to pin; Jeff Parry, John Gutt and Dan Serra. Best score Rich Segotta, 74.
Wachesaw East Members
2/19 - 9&Dine @ Wachesaw East G.C. 1. Marcy,Gary Froelich,Forte 26.2 2. Debbie,Don Reed,Judy,Claude Bachand 26.4 3.Yvonne,Mike Talaska,Maureen,Willis Herschel 27 4.Carole,Jim Muncie, Ginny, John Flood 27.1 5. Linda,Mike Ferrigno, Pat,Jim St. Denis 27.5 6. Maureen,Mike Stuart,Judy, Dave Thomas 28.6 7. Carmen,Bob Sutcliffe, Ragsdale 28.7 8. Darlene,Roger Jarin, Sue,Dick Sharp 29.2 9. Cathy,John DeCaprio, Ann Marie,Jim Kearns 30. CTPS: #4 Willis Herschel #8 Debbie Reed.
