Pair of female bowlers make Grand Strand history

For the first time in Grand Strand bowling history, two women bowled simultaneous perfect games while bowling in the same league.
Competing in the Coca Cola Classic League at Myrtle Beach Bowl, Teresa Holmes rolled a 300 game in the second game of her league series. Moments later, seven lanes away, Eva Diekmann completed her perfect game with her 12th strike.
Holmes’ scores for the session were 236-300-245 for a 781 total. Diekmann was almost as outstanding with games of 216-300-234 to total 750. The perfect game was Holmes’ third during her bowling career while Diekmann’s was her first since 1989.
