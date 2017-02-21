See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

BOXING
10 p.m.
FS1 — Miguel Flores vs. Dat Nguyen, junior lightweights, at Houston
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Penn St.
CBSSN — Rhode Island at La Salle
7 p.m.
ESPN — South Carolina at Florida
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor
ESPNU — Clemson at Virginia Tech
SEC — Auburn at LSU
8 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
CBSSN — Davidson at Richmond
FS1 — St. John’s at Marquette
9 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Iowa
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane
SEC — Kentucky at Missouri
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at New Mexico
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
FSN — Pittsburgh at Carolina
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Chicago at Minnesota
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 1, Manchester City vs. Monaco
FS2 — UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 1, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid
Comments