February 21, 2017 5:00 AM

See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

BOXING

10 p.m.

FS1 — Miguel Flores vs. Dat Nguyen, junior lightweights, at Houston

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Penn St.

CBSSN — Rhode Island at La Salle

7 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Florida

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor

ESPNU — Clemson at Virginia Tech

SEC — Auburn at LSU

8 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

CBSSN — Davidson at Richmond

FS1 — St. John’s at Marquette

9 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Iowa

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane

SEC — Kentucky at Missouri

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at New Mexico

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

FSN — Pittsburgh at Carolina

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Chicago at Minnesota

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 1, Manchester City vs. Monaco

FS2 — UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 1, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid

