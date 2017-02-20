Female coach ready to take on Scolari

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' Pause

0:30 "I look free, but I ain't free"

1:27 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.20

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

1:40 Randall Koroush is missed at Capitol Park

2:17 Making chicken rice in the old days