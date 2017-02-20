Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team plays at South Alabama at 7:05 p.m. Monday and hosts Louisiana-Lafayette at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
▪ The CCU women’s basketball team hosts Louisiana-Monroe at 7 p.m. Thursday and Louisiana-Lafayette at 1 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Coastal’s baseball team hosts St. John’s at 1 p.m. Monday in the final game of Caravelle Resort’s Baseball at the Beach tournament. On Friday, the Chants open the Caravelle Resort Tournament with a game against Ball State (4 p.m.), followed by games against West Virginia (2 p.m. Saturday), George Mason (1 p.m. Sunday) and West Virginia (noon Monday).
▪ CCU’s indoor track and field team is in action at the Sun Belt Indoor Championship on Monday and Tuesday.
▪ Coastal’s softball team hosts the Chanticleer Showdown beginning Friday with games against Morehead State (3 p.m.) and Cleveland State (5:30 p.m.). The Chants then play Cleveland State (11:30 a.m.) and Penn State (2 p.m.) on Saturday and Campbell at 2 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse team opens the season by hosting Cincinnati at 2 p.m. Friday.
▪ CCU’s women’s tennis team plays at East Carolina at 1 p.m. Friday.
▪ Coastal’s men’s tennis team plays at UNC Greensboro at 2 p.m. Friday and at Duke at 10 a.m. Saturday.
▪ The Coastal Carolina women’s golf team begins play in the Edwin Watts Kiawah Island Classic on Sunday.
▪ CCU’s men’s golf team begins play in the John Hayt Collegiate on Sunday.
▪ The Clemson men’s basketball team plays at Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. Tuesday and hosts Florida State at noon Saturday.
▪ The South Carolina men’s basketball team plays at Florida at 7 p.m. Tuesday and hosts Tennessee at 1 p.m. Saturday.
▪ NASCAR’s Monster Energy series will hold the Can-Am Duels at Daytona with the first race at 7 p.m. and the second at 8:30 p.m. Thursday as part of preparations for Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500 (2 p.m., Fox).
▪ Four area high school basketball teams are still alive and open this week with a chance to reach the Lower State finals of their respective classes. In girls action Monday, Conway hosts Socastee at 7 p.m., Myrtle Beach plays at Lower Richland at 7 p.m. and Green Sea Floyds travels to Cross for a 7 p.m. matchup. The Carvers Bay boys play at Calhoun County at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
▪ The PGA Tour heads to Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., for The Honda Classic starting Thursday and ending Sunday.
▪ Several area wrestlers will make their push for a state championship this weekend in the individual tournament at the Civic Center of Anderson.
▪ The ATP Tour begins play in both the ATP Tour Open 13 and ATP Delray Beach Open on Monday.
▪ The WTA Tour began the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which continue through Saturday.
▪ Fresh off All-Star Weekend, the NBA season gets back underway Thursday.
