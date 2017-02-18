Sports

February 18, 2017 10:39 PM

Thomas lead Texas A&M-CC past Lamar 70-63

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas

Rashawn Thomas scored 29 points and six of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's last 11 points and the Islanders withstood Lamar 70-63 on Saturday for their seventh straight win.

Thomas' layup, and jumper with 1:52 to play, gave Texas A&M-Corpus Christi a 63-59 lead and blunted Lamar's comeback attempt. Joseph Kilgore added a pair of free throws to make the lead six. Thomas added a pair of free throws with eight seconds to go.

Kareem South's jumper 17 seconds into the second half gave the Islanders a 35-22 lead before Lamar began the climb back. Torey Noel hit a 3 with 11:55 to go to shave Lamar's deficit to 48-43.

Colin Hale made 1 of 2 free throws and the Islanders maintained a five-point lead before a 7-1 run put the Cardinals up 51-50 with 8:15 to go.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (16-9, 9-5 Southland) got 12 points from Kilgore and 10 points from South.

Colton Weisbrod led Lamar (15-12, 7-7) with 18 points and 12 rebounds and Noel had 12 points.

