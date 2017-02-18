Sports

February 18, 2017 10:33 PM

Johnson's 15th double-double leads Missouri State past Drake

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

Alize Johnson scored 23 points and grabbed a career-high 21 rebounds to lead Missouri State over Drake 76-73 on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

It was Johnson's 15th double-double of the season. Dequon Miller added 16 points for Missouri State (16-13, 7-9 Missouri Valley). Graham Woodward and Reed Timmer scored 15 points apiece to lead Drake (7-21, 5-11).

Miller made a pair of free throws to give the Bears a 73-72 lead with 29 seconds left. Obediah Church blocked Billy Wampler's layup and grabbed the rebound on Drake's next possession. Jarred Dixon's free throws stretched the Bears' lead to 75-72.

De'Antae McMurray made a free throw and intentionally missed the second attempt to pull Drake to 75-73. Johnson grabbed the rebound and was immediately fouled with three seconds left, and made 1 of 2 free throws.

Following a Missouri State timeout, Woodward shot a deep 3-pointer but it hit the back of the rim at the buzzer.

