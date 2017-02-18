Sports

February 18, 2017 9:15 PM

Dixon scores 25, Prewitt 23 in William & Mary's win

The Associated Press
NEWARK, Del.

Daniel Dixon scored 25 points and Omar Prewitt 23 and William & Mary defeated Delaware 85-64 on Saturday night.

Dixon made four 3-pointers and Prewitt had six assists for the Tribe (15-12, 9-7 Colonial Athletic Association). The Tribe was 27 of 52 for 52 percent shooting and made 10 of 22 3-pointers and 21 of 29 free throws.

Ryan Daly had four 3-pointers, 20 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Hens (12-17, 5-11), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Cazmon Hayes added 11 points and Devonne Pinkard 10. Delaware shot 37.5 percent and was 7 of 23 on 3-pointers.

With Delaware leading 23-20 after a Jacob Cushing dunk, the Tribe went on an 18-3 run, with nine points from Dixon over the final 5:13 of the first half.

The lead remained in double figures in the second half, reaching 23 points in the final minutes.

