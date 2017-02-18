Minneapolis man reflects on adoption story

A recent incident of a baby boy left at the Cathedral of St. Paul and found by a church custodian has reminded a Minneapolis man of the start of his own life.
A church janitor found Dann Lickness on the doorstep of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Minneapolis on July 7, 1968, when he was just hours old, KARE-TV (http://kare11.tv/2l2DVTg) reported.
Lickness, now 48 years old, keeps a newspaper article from his discovery that includes a photo of a nurse cradling him. He said he'll never forget that the church janitor who found him said he felt lucky to have done so, because otherwise, the baby could've been killed by dogs.
"That statement has been one of my drives for life," Lickness said. "I've been very fortunate. My whole family made sure I knew where I came from. I'm biracial but interracially adopted. I knew at three years old, 'how come I am dark?' They explained to me right away."
Lickness was adopted by Darlene and Ron Lickness when the couple heard about the baby on the radio.
"I just thought it was so neat, that this was our baby 7/8— wow — (it) felt good," Ron Lickness said.
