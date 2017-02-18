Sports

February 18, 2017 3:03 AM

Student dies after collapsing at FIU campus

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Authorities say a student died after collapsing at Florida International University.

The Miami Herald (https://goo.gl/Miv9Hu ) reports that the unnamed student was playing basketball at the school's main campus in Miami Friday when he collapsed. University spokeswoman Maydel Santana says Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the student to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Santana says the student doesn't appear to be a member of the university's basketball team.

Officials haven't said what caused the student's death.

