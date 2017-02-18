BC-CO--WRE-Colo 3A HS Wrestling Semifinal Results

Team results following Friday's semifinals of the Colorado Class 3A state high school wrestling tournament at the Pepsi Center:
CLASS 3A
Team Scores — 1. Valley 85.5; 2. Alamosa 75.0; 2. Jefferson 75.0; 4.Centauri 73.0; 5. Fort Lupton52.0; 6. Sheridan 51.0; 7. La Junta 46.0; 8. Moffat County 44.5; 9. Grand Valley 41.0; 10. Platte Valley 40.0; 11. Eagle Valley 35.5; 12. Eaton 35.0; 12. Steamboat Springs 35.0; 14. Lamar 33.0; 15. Delta 30.0; 15. Monte Vista 30.0; 7. Weld Central 27.0; 18. Holy Family 26.5; 19. Buena Vista 24.5; 20. Alameda 24.0; 20. Brush 24.0; 22. Bayfield 23.0; 23. Ridge View 22.0; 24. The Classical Academy, 20.0; 25.Olathe 19.5; 26. Florence 18.0; 26. Manitou Springs 18.0; 28. Trinidad 17.5; 29. Rifle 15.0; 30. Berthoud 13.0; 30. Mullen 13.0; 30. Salida 13.0; 30. University 13.0; 34. Montezuma-Cortez 12.0; 34.Pagosa Springs 12.0; 36. Strasburg 10.0; 37. Conifer 8.0; 38. Pueblo Central 5.0; 39. Basalt 4.0; 39. Coal Ridge 4.0; 39. Lake County 4.0; 39. Summit 4.0; 43. Bennett 3.0; 43. Elizabeth 3.0; 43. Faith Christian 3.0; 43. Sterling 3.0; 47. Denver North 2.0; 47. Englewood 2.0; 47. Platte Canyon 2.0; 47. Res. Christian 2.0; 47. Woodland Park 2.0; 52. Estes Park 0.0; 52. Middle Park 0.0
Comments