February 17, 2017 10:43 PM

Mikko Rantanen lifts Avalanche past Hurricanes in OT

By MIKE POTTER Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

Mikko Rantanen scored at 4:23 of overtime to give Colorado a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, snapping the Avalanche's losing streak at five games.

Matt Duchene set up the goal on a 2-on-1 break.

Tyson Barrie also scored for Colorado, and Calvin Pickard made 28 saves. Last in the NHL at 16-38-2, the Avalanche are 6-2 in overtime.

Jeff Skinner scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season for the Hurricanes, and Cam Ward stopped 35 shots. Carolina has lost three straight.

