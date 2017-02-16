Sports

February 16, 2017 9:13 PM

Delaware wins in dramatic fashion again

The Associated Press
NEWARK, Del.

Ryan Daly hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 12 seconds to go and Delaware beat Elon 68-67 on Thursday night for the Blue Hens' third straight dramatic victory.

John Moran made a 3-pointer to give Drexel its first lead in over eight minutes before Daly made his game-winner, and Kurk Lee, who had five 3-pointers, missed a trey on the other end.

Daly made a jumper with 1.5 seconds left to tie Elon in regulation before Delaware won in overtime to start its winning streak, and Darian Bryant made a game-winning 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left against James Madison in a 58-57 victory.

Daly finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, Bryant added 15 points and Anthony Mosley had 12 points and seven rebounds for Delaware (12-16, 5-10 Colonial Athletic Association).

Lee scored 21 points and Rodney Williams 17 for the Dragons (9-19, 3-12).

Delaware scored 28 points off 20 Drexel turnovers.

