February 16, 2017 9:13 PM

No. 7 Notre Dame struggles to beat Clemson 84-80

By PETE IACOBELLI AP Sports Writer
CLEMSON, S.C.

Marina Mabrey scored 24 of her career-high 29 points in the second half to help No. 7 Notre Dame hold off Clemson for its eighth straight victory, 84-80 on Thursday night.

The Fighting Irish (24-3, 12-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) came in tied with No. 4 Florida State for the league lead and the Tigers figured to be little more than a speed bump for the Top 10 team. But when Nelly Perry rattled in a jumper with 11.5 seconds left, Notre Dame had let a 17-point lead slip to 82-80.

That's when Mabrey saved the Irish with two clinching foul shots with eight seconds remaining. She surpassed her previous career best of 27, set in a win over Louisiana-Lafayette in November.

Arike Ogunbowale had 15 points and Lindsay Allen 11 for the Fighting Irish. They left with first place in the ACC despite the closer-than- expected win. Florida State, tied with Notre Dame coming in, lost at Virginia 60-51.

Perry had a career best 24 points to lead Clemson. Kobi Thornton added 20 points, also a career best.

Notre Dame's Brianna Turner finished with just nine points, only the third time this season she was held under double digits.

