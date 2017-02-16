Sports

Brown scores 24, No. 13 Duke women drop Wake Forest 79-53

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

Lexie Brown scored 24 points with seven assists and four steals and No. 13 Duke took control in the third quarter to defeat Wake Forest 79-53 on Thursday night.

Rebecca Greenwell added 18 points and seven rebounds and Oderah Chidom had 17 and eight for the Blue Devils (23-4, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their sixth straight.

Duke had an 11-0 run in the second quarter to open a 13-point lead, but the Demon Deacons scored the last six to cut it 30-23 at the half. Then the Blue Devils made 12 of 19 shots in the third quarter to outscore Wake Forest 29-14. They had the first seven points, starting with a Greenwell 3-pointer, and the last eight, five from Brown, who also had the first of the four quarter to make it a 13-0 run.

Amber Campbell and Elisa Penna had 11 each for Wake Forest (14-12, 5-8), which has lost three straight.

Duke shot 51 percent, outrebounded the league's top rebounding team 38-33 and held Wake Forest to 34 shooting.

