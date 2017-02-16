Sports

February 16, 2017 12:12 AM

Westbrook scores 38 in triple-double as Thunder top Knicks

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
OKLAHOMA CITY

Russell Westbrook scored 38 points and posted his 27th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 116-105 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook moved into sole possession of third place for the most triple-doubles in a season, behind Oscar Robertson's 41 in 1961-62 and Wilt Chamberlain's 31 in 1967-68. The star guard had 14 rebounds and 12 assists in the 64th triple-double of his career.

Victor Oladipo scored 21 points and Jerami Grant added 13 for the Thunder, who snapped a two-game skid.

Carmelo Anthony had 30 points for the Knicks after being selected to the All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Kevin Love earlier in the night. Derrick Rose scored 25 and Courtney Lee added 16.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sumpter, Bell give their thoughts on Myrtle Beach first round win over Dreher

View more video

Sports Videos