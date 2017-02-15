Sports

February 15, 2017 10:41 PM

Texas A&M-CC rallies to beat Incarnate Word 97-81

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

Rayshawn Thomas scored 32 points, Ehab Amin added 18 with nine rebounds, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi rallied to beat Incarnate Word 97-81 on Wednesday night to with its sixth straight.

Trailing 45-44 at halftime, Joseph Kilgore's 3 tied it at 50 and the Islanders led 57-50 after a 10-0 run capped by Kareem South's jumper. The Cardinals closed to 59-58 on Shawn Johnson's 3-pointer with 13:03 to go, but Thomas scored eight straight points and the Islanders led 77-66 after the Cardinals went scoreless for 2:35.

Amin scored six in an 8-0 run and the Islanders led 94-77 with 1:17 left and held on.

Kilgore scored 14 points with six assists and Cole Martinez added 10 points for the Islanders (15-9, 8-5 Southland), who outrebounded the Cardinals 41-21.

Jalin Hart scored 23 with four 3-pointers for Incarnate Word (10-15, 5-9), which has lost five straight.

