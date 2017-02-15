Sports

February 15, 2017 9:12 PM

Fort Wayne pulls away from North Dakota State 77-61

The Associated Press
FORT WAYNE, Ind.

Brent Calhoun tied his career-high with 19 points and Fort Wayne knocked North Dakota State from atop the Summit League standings with a 77-61 win on Wednesday night.

The Bison (17-9, 9-4) entered the day one-half game ahead of rival South Dakota, but now sit tied with the Coyotes at 9-4.

Calhoun added a team best eight rebounds. John Konchar finished with 15 points while Mo Evans and Kason Harrell each added 14 for the Mastodons (18-9, 7-6).

A.J. Jacobson was the only player in double figures for the Bison, finishing with 14 points. North Dakota State shot just 40.4 percent and had 15 turnovers.

A Jacobson 3-pointer cut what had been a double-digit Fort Wayne lead to 56-49 with 6:19 to go. But Harrell responded with a 3 of his own, the first of 11 straight points he scored for the Mastodons, and Fort Wayne pushed its lead back to 16.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sumpter, Bell give their thoughts on Myrtle Beach first round win over Dreher

View more video

Sports Videos