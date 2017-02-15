Sports

Xavier Cooks has first 20/20 game for Winthrop since 2003

FARMVILLE, Va.

Xavier Cooks scored 21 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds, Keon Johnson added 20 points, and Winthrop beat Longwood 83-63 on Wednesday night for the Eagles 11th road victory.

It was Cooks' third straight game with 20-plus points.

The last Eagle with a 20/20 game was Tyrone Walker in the 2003-04 season and the school record for rebounds is 23, set by Allen Washington on Nov. 30, 1985.

Cooks scored 13 points in the first half, including a basket just before the halftime buzzer, and grabbed 12 rebounds to help Winthrop (20-6, 12-3 Big South) build a 39-28 lead. It was his fourth straight double-double against Longwood.

Johnson was 8 of 15 from the floor, including 4 of 8 from distance, and Tevin Prescott added 10 points for the Eagles, who reached 20 wins for the 11th time in their Division I era.

Darrion Allen scored 18 points for Longwood (6-20, 3-12) and Isaiah Walton added 16.

