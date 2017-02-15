This week’s recreation highlights

BOWLING
300 Games
Chad Gill | Gill bowled a perfect game at Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Clay Huffstetler | Huffstetler bowled a perfect game in the Little River Classic at Little River Lanes
Ladies 700 Series
Kelly Daunno | Daunno added another honor score to her record when she bowled a 717 series, which included a 247 game, in the Little River Classic League at Little River Lanes.
280-290 Games
Stan Hunter & Jamie Holliday | Hunter (289) and Jamie Holliday (288) each had solid outings at Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Noteworthy
From the Scoresheets (Myrtle Beach Bowl) | Damon Praefke, bowling in the Brighton Construction League, was 146 pins over average with his 710 series. In the Collegiate Bowlers league, Gina Domiano was 128 pins over average with her 521 series. Roy Fetzer was 173 pins above average with a 593 series in the Wednesday Fun League. Charlie Adams was 161 pins over in the same league with his 596 series. 11 Strike Games: Sal Marsicano Jr. 279, Todd Whitesides 279, Jammie Dalton 279, Sean Harrelson 278, Steve Reed
From the Scoresheets (Surfside Bowling Center) | In the South Beach Classic League, Guido Burridge bowled a 288 game and was 163 pins over average with a 742 series. Also, Bob Peterson was 156 over average with a 747 series…In the Surfside Classic League, Quentin Anderson was 169 pins over average with a 715 series…In the Fun Bunch League, Sharon Kain was 130 pins over average when she bowled a 577 series.
GOLF
Hole-in-one
Bob Zeigler | Zeigler aced the 130-yard, par 3 17th at the Heathland course at Legends Resort on Feb. 12 using an 8-iron.
Paul Neubert | Newbert aced the 142-yard, par-3 17th hole at River Club on Dec. 1 using a 7-iron.
Eagle
Pete Gavelli | Gavelli, of Allston Plantation in Pawleys Island, SC scored an eagle 3 on the Par 5, 9th hole at Myrtlewood Pine Hills on Feb. 7 using a driver off the tee followed by a 3-Wood. The holed 3rd shot was an A wedge from 78 yards.
Shoot-your-age
Jim Muncie | Muncie, 80, shot a 76 on Feb. 7 at Wachesaw East to beat his age by four strokes.
