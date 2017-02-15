This week’s recreation scoreboard

BOWLING
Little River Lanes
Brunswick Plantation Early: Carl Raitano 278-723, George Jerome 571, Phil Lenkevich 237-553, Bud Naylor 546, Darlene Koehler 529.
Brunswick Plantation Late: Joe Longo 529, Karen Buchelt 497.
Calabash Elks: Kermit Keefer 603, Chuck Korthas 566, Don Kulas 547, Al Jackson 535, Bill Hickok 527.
Carolina Shores: Bob Kaelin 258-588, Vince Hammerl 234-569, Rita Gallo 500, Karen Oldman 493.
Coffee & Donut: Marcel Huguenin 539, Joe Longo 530, Corrina Allen 524.
Little River Classic: Clay Huffstetler 300-780, Alex Shand 742, Derek Frink 724, Nate Roberts 276-720, Kelly Daunno 247-717, Augie Schuyler 707, Tony Todd 707, Daniel Turner 704, Doug Linn 701, Tony Hall 679, John Howsare 677, Alissa Gibson 244-656, Julie Willard 211-579, Trina Dunn 503, Ralph Tucker 276 game.
Mamas Nite Out: Donna Tsiros 214-597, Cathy Pascal 513, Faith Keenan 484.
Monday Nite Madness: Scott Jenkins 269-731, Jason Jozwiak 671, Frank Zimmerman 666, Bob Morton 663, Tony Voyer 606, Ralph Smith 602, Gordon Gallahan 597, Joyce Freeman 563, Jennifer Utter 236-559, Barbara Wisniewski 554, Robin Dowd 213-536, Donna Bair 506,
Survivors: Nick Lopano 255-681, David Davis 575, Thomas Thompson 574, Richard Ottenstroer 221-527, Rita Gallo 498.
Wholly Bowlers: Joe LaBash 715, Jack Vilaca 256-711, Mark Maesano 666, Mike Norman 650, Luis Guzman 646, Duck Howard 619, Mark Posten 599, George Tsiros 574, Joyce Freeman 500.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brighton Construction (week 22) Ryan Gasque 300-811, David Ferdetta 736, Greg Dix 734, Scottie Burke 701, Teresa Dionisio 701, Chuck Kinney 300-695, Tom Schwind 689, Guido Burridge 689, Al Barnett 688, Billy Hatoway 678, Patrick Christenson 678, Phil Belisle 677, Russell Currin 676, Nate Goings 672, Matt Snider 670, Ronnie Layton 278-661, Ken Mckinney 606, Jason Ringle 601, Mason Barnes 554 (week 23) David Ferdetta 762, Phil Belisle 745, Teresa Holmes 268-725, Damon Praefke 710, Sean Harrelson 278-686, Billy Hatoway 681, Tom Schwind 681, Steve Reed 277-680, Tony Barnhart 675, Brian Miklaszewski 669, Al Barnett 668
Tuesday Trios (week 21) Jan Dobr 706, Reggie Cox 614, Tom Flinchbaugh 590, Bob Elswick 572, Al Wellman 564, Al Barnett 562, Oscar Livingstone 554, Juanita Eagles 553, Ron Kemp 536, Fred Boros 532, Lloyd Stevens 500, Karen Mitchell 499, Laura Gray 487, Paula Eisenback 474, Richard Johnstone 464, Leo Nowakowski 460 (week 22) Bill Cooke 657, Reggie Cox 608, Tony Maturi 602, Al Wellman 597, Steve Skidmore 689, Mary Radebach 581, Juanita Eagles 571, Lenny Budd 542, Fred Boros 539, Ted Ackley 536, Bud Gray 527
Coca Cola Classic (week 23) Sal Marsicano, Jr. 289-758, Jack Wright 698, Tom Schwind 679, Barry Barthelman 676, Steve Paulsen 666, Eva Diekmann 658, Ron Rhea 652, John Archibald 651, Arthur Dionisio 649, Scott Lewis 641, Stu Rovin 634, Duane Whittle 619, Karen Mitchell 577, Connie Manigo 572, Rich Post 542 (week 24) Matt Mahon 727, Arthur Dionisio 719, Stan Hunter 289-717, Sal Marsicano Jr. 279-709, Sean Harrelson 696, Jammie Dalton 279-673, Teresa Holmes 668, John Coons 663, Eva Diekmann 649, Dorothy Fetzer 568, Connie Manigo 564
Collegiate Bowlers Spring (week 3) Brandon Charpied 580, Justin Essary 572, Nicholas Rhew 542, Ashley Wilson 522, Jon Carter 439, Douglas Weathers 436, Nikki Miller 428, Corey Sims 410, Kat Mortensen 403 (week 4) Justin Essary 614, Ashley Wilson 531, Gina Domiano 521, Trey Bordelon 512, Marvin Keene 499, Justin Brown 465, Stephanie Southworth 462
Winter Coffee Break (week 18) Tony Maturi 640, Ted Ackley 556, Lloyd Stevens 545, Silas Eisenback 518 (week 19) Tony Maturi 601, Ted Ackley 529
Wednesday Fun League (week 21) Chuck Dickert 692, Tony Maturi 632, Tom Pennington 603, Billie Richardson 602, Tim Youngquist 602, Steven Richardson 596, Larry Nyers 593, Jym Emmell 592, Rob Willoughby 591, Tom Karas 588, Mike Paulsen 583, Garry Rackley 580, Marlon Grainger 570, Dennis Campbell 570, Roger Thomas 509, Michael Thomas 484, Linda Weingart 411 (week 22) Jamie Holliday 288-747, Rob Willoughby 716, Harold Haycraft 668, Tim Youngquist 667, Billie Richardson 658, Garry Rackley 639, Jim Thomas 627, Mike Paulsen 621, Charlie Adams 596, Roy Fetzer 593, Bill Funk Sr. 588, Rodney Wolfe 581
Wacky Wednesday (week 19) Chad Gill 642, Kris Kelly 605, Brian Gaffney 599, Joe Gentile 597, Brett Taylor 589, Bernie Strauss 572, Travis Cooper 565, Kevin Mahoney 517 (week 20) Chad Gill 300-653, Joe Gentile 633, Bernie Strauss 608, Ben Shaw 607, Kris Kelly 591, Brett Taylor 589, Craig Tappen 551
Myrtle Trace (week 19) Al Wellman 640, Tony Maturi 638, Jerry Campbell 575, Fred Boros 560, Bob Elswick 539, Bob Bastian 530, Tom Dexter 479, Mike Reinhart 451, Millie Van Slaars 438, Nancy Levesque 428 (week 20) Rod Taquino 627, Al Wellman 608, Tony Maturi 590, Bob Bastian 571, Karen Mitchell 541
Double Nickels (week 21) Al Barnett 624, Mike Corrow 607, Michael Murray 604, Ed Taczala 599, Karen Mitchell 592, Derrell Kicklighter 589, Jerry Arnold 553, Lloyd Burtaine 544, Katie Brooks 535, Phyllis Forbes 513, Priscilla Shelton 496, Joan Silbaugh 489 (week 22) Michael Murray 690, Dennis Moore 620, Al Barnett 618, Jim Thomas 613, Tony Maturi 606, Ed Taczala 584, Oscar Livingstone 584
Nothing But Fun (week 18) Pat Chilson 714, Joe Harper 670, Ryan Gasque 645, Bob Taylor 641, Jimmy Hyatt 617, Darby Jones 614, Jeremy Mendenhall 592, Milton Gantt 591, Hoyt Gasque 590, Billie Jo Reidell 574, Thomas Willis 574, Tina Redding 543, Kathy Ruh 532, Belinda Wideman 505, Jessica Reidell 489, Lauri Travis 467 (week 19) Joe Harper 661, Hoyt Gasque 660, Jerry Walker 652, Pat Chilson 649, Thomas Willis 648, Bob Taylor 21, Jimmy Hyatt 621, Donna Bair 561, Billie Jo Reidell 550, Jeri Brophy 548, Faye Floyd 513, Jessica Reidell 512
Arrowhead (week 4) Bill Gavin 580, Mike Perras 549, Frank Chamberlain 486, Peggy Staley 425, Kay Hopkins 398, Kathy Castro 362 (week 5) Bill Gavin 578, Peggy Staley 460, Steve Richardson 451, Bill Tipping 446
Tiger Timeout (week 1) Solomon Eagles 585, Jerry Rogers 560, Brian Rogers 525, Christina Marcott 496
Marie’s Odd Couples (week 20) Phil Cooper 640, John Hunter 637, Michelle Utermark 278-620, Pat Forbes 579, Karen Mitchell 564, April Holliday 523, Tina Brown 492, Rhonda Ennis 403 (week 21) Kimberlee Anderson 626, Adam Monks 618, Jym Emmell 605, Ralph Utermark 563, Debby Kicklighter 537, Jason Stack 506, Dawn Stuart 445
Journey Church League (week 4) Chase Smith 650, Ron Mishoe 560, Craig Medicus 489, Shawn Freitas 477, Doug Ivany 469, Carolyn Inman 422 (week 5) Chase Smith 575, Dave White 561, Ron 554, Doug Ivany 499, Crista Folk 422
Youth All Stars (week 9) Madison Janack 267-695, Ryan Lopano 678, Sayeed Rashad 679, Sam Manausa 644, Carson Mueller 644, Kyle Battin 618, Kolby Johnson 608, Lyndsay Ennis 596, Michaela Clardy 587
Youth 12 – 20 (week 2) Ghassen Green 685, Sam Manausa 684, Carson Mueller 666, Kyle Battin 635, Tanner Schutz 626, Ryan Lopano 616, Michaela Clardy 596, Skyler Brown 577, Chase Thomley 540, Vanessa Palisin 520, Bryana Howard 510
Youth 11 & Under (week 2) Mason Hursey 257, K J Johnson 210, Subee Vongsavanh 209, Riley Wilkins 177, Pierce Langston 155, Logan Bailey 139
Bumpers (week 2) Arthur Dionisio 93-176, Henry Dionisio 90-170
It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere (week 10) Louie Tourloukis 636, Rocci Centolanza 626, Tom Bridgeman 622, Tina Polly Degraffenreid 467, Dee Snow 467, Patty Murphy 453, Mina Early 450, Georgene Fontana 444, Gene Suprano 419
Surfside Bowling Center
Arch’s Classic: Otis Blakeney 698, Scott Hair 681, Charles Becker 255-681, Brandon Deem 654, Augie Smarra 637, Matthew Wright 637, Robert Rogers 626, Larry Avant 613, Tracie Collins 233-595, Mary Radebach 564, Marilyn Dumas 556, Jeri Brophy 546, Billie Jo Reidell 545, Cathy Bereths 540, Donna Neubert 517, Julia Avant 503, Sara Walsh 210 game.
Caropine Couples: George Moran 662, Bruce Ostrander 641, Tom Flinchbaugh 622, James Thomas 616, Jeff Lohmeyer 590, Fannye Embry 224-585, Rich Battel 576, Bob Pruim 243-575, Al Wellman 573, Wayne Adamson 570, Debra Burton 246-564, Jerry Arnold 563, Steve Turner 560, Lovell Clevinger 559, John Steppling 240-558, Tony Maturi 550, Rusty Earley 531, Karen Mitchell 504.
Cimerron Rollers: Jim Gregory 267-696, John Harrison 265-689, Phil Belisle 655, Dan Christie 648, Bobby Hamlet 637, Jim Harding 633, PJ Soffriti 626, Jeff Lohmeyer 623, Otis Blakeney 616, Mike Williams 610, Andrew Echemann 605, Dennis Milligan 605, Lisa Bradford 200-550, Margie Gray 213-550, Heidi Oliva 211-532, Pat Pastore 519, Carol Massaro 517, Lori Rieder 232-509.
Fun Bunch: Tom Schwind 259-758, Karen Brown 244-671, David Ridenour 670, Cameron Carroll 265-664, Patrick Martin 250-652, Kyle Turpin 648, Jeff Lohmeyer 640, Robert Ricketts 639, Jay Hechanova 630, Bobby Hamlet 627, Mary Ellen Scalice 216-627, Sharon Kain 221-577, Becky Watts 508, Vern Bender 201-505, Fannye Embry 504, Pat Pastore 503.
Heritage: Rich Porcoro 279-722, David Ridenour 691, Shawn Clark 677, Dave Martin 658, Robert Cook 628, Jazzy Pomerleau 627, Marcel Berube 625, Larry Richard 606, Skip Stortzum 253-604, Rick Kralovic 596, Aaron Thompson 591, Cecelia Stortzum 224-579, Mary Radebach 203-562, Betty Brown 542, Karen Brown 214-533, Cindy Baum 201-529, Melissa Clark 518.
Island Green: Tom Johnson 234-604, Talmadge Shifflett 239-583, James Richardson 521.
Jensens: Don Myers 209-556, Ernie Morrison 209-554, Ed Skarzynski 540, Pete Rambone 535, Dick Eichholzer 209-532, Tina Myers 213-524, Barb Riccio 200 game.
Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht: David Ridenour 270-687, Dave Asbaty 678, James Keeler 647, Tommy Moree 620, Nick Mayhew 594, Kenny Ryan 593, Shawn Keller 588, Corky Ross 573, Ray Cassidy 556, Tim Self 552.
Oceanside Village: Anthony DeAngelo 252-666, Anthony Colelli 256-655, Brandon Deem 652, Jeff Lohmeyer 584, Lovell Clevinger 574, Marcus White 571, Rich Battel 569, Danny Wales 561, John Steppling 555.
Palmetto Ladies: Pat Pastore 214-541, Karen Clevinger 203-503, Janice Kemp 484.
Seniors Outing: Bruce Ostrander 256-662, Rick Lavery 592, Charlie Featherston 230-581, Jerry Jedow 576, Art Borodin 575, Tom Campbell 235-562, Augie Smarra 554, Chuck Wilson 553, Dino Cwalinski 550, Reiner Thode 542, Tom Brady 529, Deborah Niland 509, Pat Pastore 506, Eileen Grogan 223-506, Jeanne Koehler 500.
South Beach Classic: Chris Strickland 764, Bob Peterson 747, Guido Burridge 288-742, Tradd Jones 711, Mickey Lincoln 705, Sal Marsicano Jr 703, Phil Moyer 697, Michelle Tully 248-690, Corey Chestnut 686, Tyler Null 686, Brandon Bell 679, Jason Holsinger, Amy Harrelson 226-648, Kelly Daunno 234-648, Karen Brown 556, Julie Willard 542, Debbie Johnson 509, Megan Reed 596, Tammy Casselman 218 game.
Surfside Classic: Chris Collins 779, Jay Hillman 278-739, Quentin Anderson 715, Stan Hunter 710, Nick Martin 707, James Cunningham 706, Lloyd Spivey 699, Steve Shaffer 696, Eric Winters 694, Corey Chestnut 278-693, Scott Mann 678, Marilyn Dumas 564, Kevin Johnson 279 game.
Surfside Youth: Casey Malone 211-617, Seth Harvey 201-544, Ray Lambert 485, Lea Lobianco 401, Tanya PInette 157-395.
GOLF
Aberdeen Men
2/5–Aberdeen C.C. Flighted 2 Low Net Abcd. 1st A. Roger Norman B. Jim Greco C, Walt Potucek D. Charlie Chappin. 2nd A Jeff Andrews B. Duck Howard C. Jerry Perrin D. Vinnie Baron.
Beachcombers
2/10–Crown Park. Swing high swing low tournament. The winners with a score of 149 (plus 5) were Matt Beairsto, Jim Beairsto, Dennis Werner and Vic Bryant. Second place was Bill Harder, Chris Kelly, Jim Ritter and Hal Riebesehl at 151 (plus 7). In third place with a 163 (plus 19) was Gary Gutheil Terry Heineman, Ed Nocella and Walt Kolander. Low scores for the day were Matt Beairsto 80 and Jim Ritter 87. Low net scores were Jim Beairsto 62, Jim Ritter 64 and Matt Beairsto 69. Jim Ritter was voted golfer of the week.
Blackmoor Travelers
2/8–Indigo Creek. Skins. A skins: Bill Staehle - #1; George Dorosh - #2; Jack Bobko - #5 - 18; John Lees - #6; Don Sears - #9; Terry McGinnis - #10; Dave Mannion - #14 - 15. CTP: John Lees on #6 at 9" and on #11 also John Lees at 6' 8. B Skins: Bill Shepherd - #8; Norm Perkins - #10; Joe Harbin - #18. CTP: Mike Murphy on #6 at 26' 6 and Joe Shepard on #11 at 23' 1
Calabash Veterans
2/9–Calabash Veterans Golf Association played a Four Man Team Stapleford at Tiger's Eye Golf Course. First Place was Messy Messenbrink, Bill Russell, Ed Nocella, Russ Johnson +35, 2nd Place was Lonny Bryant, Ray O'Donnell, John Yencik +33, 3rd Place was Bobby Buttaro, John Foylietta, Tom Proctor, Tim Sears +31.5. Low Gross Bobby Buttaro 79. Bill Russell had an Eagle on hole #5. CTP #2 Dick Gravelin 24'2", #6 Dean Goltfelty 11-3, #11 Walt Kolander 5-1, #17 Bob Lange 2-8.
Chix With Stix
2/7–River Oaks. Low Net - 1st P. Holdsworth, 2nd F. Silvia, 3rd L. Trudgen, 4th J. Norwood, 5th M. Henley, 6th F. Podvoyski; FW L. Trudgen; Chip-in P. Holdsworth; OTG #8 L. Trudgen, J. Norwood, L. Cook; OTG #12 P. Holdsworth, F. Silvia, L. Trudgen, J. Norwood, M. Henley, F. Podvoyski.
Eastport Cruisers
2/8–Eastport Cruisers: Flight Day-Low Gross, Low Net, Low Putts. Flight A: LG Judy Nicoletti 87, LN Pat Jackson 69, LP Maggie Kirkby 30. Flight B: LG Sandy Sposato 92, LN Barb Finn/Pat Greer 68, Low Putts Mary Griffin 29. Flight C: LG Marilyn Prota 105, LN Barb Uher 70, LP Judy Walter 31. CTP Mary Ann Goddard #7, Barb Uher #4. Chip-ins: Maggie Kirkby #7. Birdies: Barb Finn #15, Mary Ann Goddard #4.
Flounders League
2/9–True Blue. Played 2 plus, count 2 best net scores plus an additional net birdie or better, 3 men’s flights and 1 ladies – “A” flight 1st place with a score of -30, Denny Martin, Jim Herbert, Bill Murnin, and Dick Parsons – 2nd place with a score of -20, Denny Overman, John Hasenstab, Jeff Dorrance, and Rick Bayless – “B” flight 1st place with a score of -31, Ken Dimick, Tom Buffkin, Roy Rogers, and Mike Harrington – 2nd place with a score of -26, Harry Wolfmuller, Joe Macellaro, Bill Gately, and John Baldea – “C” flight 1st place with a score of -27, Al Gunther, Jim Nairn, Ed marsh, and Gary Foster – 2nd place with a score of -25, John Ferguson, Steve Heisler, Jack Adams, and Alan Martin – “Ladies” flight 1st place with a score of -28, Barb Hasenstab, Jennie Inman, Barbara Demarest, and Bobbie Dougan – CTP winners on Hole # 3, Mike Dempsey, Bill King, and Lynn Young – Hole # 7, Mike Sehrt and Howie Prior – Hole # 11, Bill Kearns, Jim Durham, and Maggie Sanders – Hole # 14, Dick Parsons, George Russell, and Jennie Inman – Hole # 16, Denny Overman and John Gecha.
Golden Swingers
2/10–Sea Trail, Jones Course. Team Winners- (1st) Bob Butler & Gerry Koy +5 (2nd)- Dave Richardson & John Cameron +3 (3rd)- Ed Lochinger & Brian Kasprzyk even Individual Winners- (1st)- Dave Richardson +4.5 (2nd)- Gerry Koy +4 (3rd)- Don McVeigh +2.5 (4th Tie)- Bob Butler & Jack Haught +1 CTP - Bob O'Leary - Bob Butler- Moe Clapp - Brian Kasprzyk.
Hanna Group
2/11–Heritage. Flight A - Low Gross - Tom Sullivan 78, Bobby Stanley 79, Eric Ault 80, Bert Hayslip 85, Al Bockhaus 85. Flight B Low Gross - Milt Beneke 89, Mike Remington 90, Terry Boland 90 Bill Burchfield 91 John Burton 91. Glight C - Low Gross - Bill Mohr 96, Jeff Musiker 103, Bob Marshall 104, Rich McAndrew 105, Judy McAndrew 107.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
2/11–Tradition. Team quota. 1st Place : Bill Buettner, Dennis Murphy, Greg Youngman, and Bruce Kulpit (+5) ; 2nd Place : Peter Allen, Gary Wiklund, Joe Leger, and Ross Lenhart (+2). 3rd Place: Charles Jones, Paul Torok, Arlin Jividen, and Mike Melville (-1) ; 4th Place : Emerson Treffer, Anthony Domning, Jim Herndon, and Dick Clute (-2). Low Gross : Tim Miller and Emerson Treffer - 82. Most over Quota : John Manbeck and Bill Buettner (+5). CTP : Jim Herndon on #2, Paul Torok on #15.
Hidden Lakes Village
2/7–Eastport. Stableford. 1st: Jim Charest +12; 2nd: Bob Rigoli +7; 3rd: Mike Franco, Hank Domyslawski & Ray Dowling +6:CTP: #4 Dave Stralkowski, #7 Rich Nota, #13 Butch Cretara, #15 Chuck Connors.
Indigo Creek Men
1/31–Indigo Creek. Quota Points, Individual & teams, flighted. A-flight. Dave Jackson +5; teams: Dave Jackson & Greg Temporino +5, Desi Desautels & Wayne Paiva +4, Bruce Boger & Scotty Legget +2, Sheldon Richards & Tony Cimorelli +2. B-flight. Dick Messier +9; teams: Dick Messier & Charlie Jeter +11, Gary Williams & Ed Healy +9, Frank Riso & John Anninos +8.
2/2–Indigo Creek. Balanced teams, 80% handicap, 3 best balls. 1st -24: Tony Cimorelli, Frank Yelinko, Bob Kingman & blind draw. 2nd -18: Charlie Jeter, Wayne Paiva, Howard Ward & blind draw. 3rd -16: Dan Burgess, Dave Moore, Sheldon Richards & Tom Starinshak. 4th -11: Guido Burridge, Dick Messier, Bob Collins & blind draw. 5th -10: Wally Kennedy, Greg Temperino, Larry Keefe & Dave Kaslick.
2/7–Indigo Creek. Quota Points, Individual & teams, flight A John Anninos +5; teams; Barry Buffington,John Anninos+3; Wayne Paiva, Joe Gribbon +3; Bob Collins, Bob Hogan +1; Guido Burridge, Charlie Jeter +1. Flight B Gary Williams +10, Frank Yelinko +10; teams Dan Burgess, Frank Yelinko +17; Gary Williams, Frank Wendell +11; Ed Healey, Frank Ritrievi +8
2/9–Indigo Creek. Balanced Teams 100% hdcp low gross low net. 1st -11; Bob Lambert, Ed Healy, Shell Richards & Dan Burgess; 2nd -7 Frank Wendell, Tom Boyle, Scotty Legget & Frank Riso; 3rd -6 Paul Desautels, Tony Cimorelli, Nino & John Mc Cullough. CTP: #3 Sheldon Richards, #15 Dick Messier.
Inlet Women
2/6–Inlet Womens golf at Indigo Creek. Par 4's minus 1/2 HC. Patsy Dent31, Debbie Paiva32.5, Candy Wendell 33, Sharon Wells 34, Nancy Heagle 34, Sandy Keefe 35. Birdies: Candy Wendell #11, Chip-Ins Sharon Wells #8. Closest to the hole #3 Sandy Keefe.
Lady Islanders
2/7–Wachesaw East. Throw Out 3 Worst Holes. 1st Flight, Fran Flater (52.5) Darlene Jarin (54.5)Sandy Panetta (58.5). 2nd Flight, Ellie Keyes (49.5) Nancy Webster (59.5) Sue Sharp (61.5). 3rd Flight, Pat St. Denis (56) June Baxter (57) Judy Thomas & Sherry Jewel (60).
Legends Men
2/6–Parkland. Two Low Net: 1st Jerry Chiolero/George McKenna/Bob Coco -7; 2nd Barry Woolf/Norm Schneider/Dean Gates -4; 3rd Frank Monteforte/Bill Vondervor/Jake Cox -2.
Litchfield Ladies
2/7–Litchfield. Team, 1 on Par 5's, 2 on Par 4's, 3 on Par 3's. Winners: JoAnn Sgorrano, Dianne Smith, Margaret Smith and Blind, Janet Smart with a score of 89.
Loomis Gang
2/6–River Hills - 1 ball from A/B, 1 ball from C/D, 4 balls par 3's - 1st = Charlie Beers, Brian McMahon, Jim Foy, Draw - +19; 2nd = JD Lee, Ron Diamond, Charlie Dickerman, Ralph Rhode - +21; 3rd = Mike Dunleavy, Dick Oneil, Yak Yak, Al Gunsten - +22; 4th = Gary Brown, Jesse Carey, Hugh Schrowang, Ron Gierisch - +23
2/8–Legends Heathland - 3 best balls net, 4 ball net on the par 3's - 1st = JD Lee, Hank Chambliss, Yak Yak, Ron Gierisch - -21; 2nd = Cliff Marcum, Charlie Dickerman, Allen Cooper, Lou Burge - -17; 3rd = Mike Deal, Bob Cirigliano, Pat Davis, Ralph Rhode - -12; 4th = Fred D'Argenio, Jesse Carey, Tom Franchine, Jim Foy = -10
2/10–Crow Creek - individual stableford - Group A = George Myers - +3; Tie - Barry Kuhn and Cliff Marcum = +2; Mike Deal - +1; Group B - Bob Hagan - +2; Yak Yak - even; Bob Cirigliano = -1; Group C - Dave Ketch - even; Jim Foy = -1; Bill Kaine = -2
MBGY Men
2/10–Indigo Creek. Hdcp. Holes 10-18. Results: S. Beal 31 - G. Buntzen 31 1/2 M/c - K. Mcgrath 31 1/2 M/c - B. Cairns 31 1/2 M/c. Low net: J. Thomson 68 - J. Stankos 69 M/c - P. Secondino 69 M/c - M. Lanzer 70. CTP: #3 P. Secondino 9-3 - #6 P. Secondino 19-3 - #11 J. Thomson 15 - 4 - # 15 K. Mcgrath 6-6
Murrells Inlet Elks #2797
2/10–Prestwick GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Nick Rollins 68, Al Foley 69,Nick Cappola 72, Lee Steinberg 73,Jim Shadlich 74, Ron Comperchio 74 B FLIGHT; Randy Engel 75, Rick Lavery 75, Paul Covaleski 76, Barry Chanonich 76, Erold Seminerio 78. C FLIGHT; Mike Nocket 66, John Elder 77, Ray Diehl 77, Don Ott 78, Jim Hill 79. D FLIGHT; Steve Harrington 62, Gene McGlone 62, Steve Hart 65, John Evans 70, Don Stauder 70. Low Gross; Al Foley 76. Low Net; Steve Harrington 62, Gene McGlone 62. TP; # 5 Matt James 11’ 3”. # 8 Al Foley 4’ 6“. # 13 Lee Steinberg 11’ 4”. # 16 Paul Covaleski 7’ 2”.
Myrtle Beach National Ladies
2/8–MBN Southcreek. Crossover. 1st Low Net, Pat Gurley 26.5; 2nd Low Net, Flo Sipler, 28.5; Low Putts, Maria Martin 35; C/P Pat Gurley & Birdies #4 #11.
Myrtlewood Senior Men
1/25–Myrtlewood. Low Net Game: 4 Man Teams, Blind Draw. Low Gross Paul Julian 79. 1st Place Jim Dean, Mike Browning, Gary Smith, 2nd Place Paul Meunier 284, David Crane, George Willis, Dan Symer, 3rd Place Jim Flanagan 286, Mike Stonefield, Ray Mauro, Rich Vadinski
2/1–Myrtlewood. Drop one Par 3, 4 and 5 (9 Holes). Gross / Net. Low Gross Paul Julian 79; Low Net Dan Symer; 2nd Low Net Joe Brindisi; 3rd Low Net Ed Schoepfel; 4th Low Net Roger Murray; 5th Low Net Mike Browning;6th Low Net Dan Baker; 7th Low Net Ralph Moose; 8th Low Net Ray Bowers; 9th Low Net John Neely; 10th Low Net Ken Huber. John Neely eagled the Par 4 350 yd Palmetto #3.
Okun Tour
2/12–True Blue Golf Club, Deborah Buchanan, +8; Steve Sexton, +7; Vince Ditchkus, +5; Marion Pacic, +4; Charlie Lalomia, +3; Mike Milne, Dan Petry, +2; Chad Barnes, Bob Okun, Michael Whipp, +1; Ernie Blankenship, Hank Buchanan, -1; Rolly Hall, John Morris, -2; Paul Fallon, Rocco Fedele, -4; Tom Suplia, -5; Bruce Fritz, -6; Mario Severino, -7; Bill Chancellor, -10. CTP: #3 & # 16 Steve Sexton, #7 & #11 Hank Buchanan, #14 Vince Ditchkus.
Palmetto Women
2/6–Burning Ridge. Low Gross, Low Net. Flight 1: Gross: Heidi Cherry-80, Net: Laurel Montano-71, Nancy Eckrich-72. Flight 2:Gross: Sandi Kandel-93. Net: Janet Ebert-Green-68, Sue Asteris-72. Flight 3: Gross: Sue Creegan- 98. Net: Bernice Cavanagh-71. Birdies: Heidi Cherry #1, Sue Durbin #5, Mary Lewis #15. Chip Ins: Sue Creegan #8, Sandi Kandel #15, Mary Lewis #1, Gae Riddleberger #7.
Pawleys Plantation Men
2/6–Pawleys Plantation. Flighted Individual Low Net Play. First @ 65 in Flight 1 was Ken McCormack, first in Flight 2 @ 64 was Jim Swartz, first in Flight 3 @ 72 was JT Sullivan, and Pat Rogers was first in Flight 4 @ 71. CTP: #3 @ 7’8” Dennis Wahl, #6 @ 15’0” Dennis Space, #13 @ 4’9” Tony Parks, #17 @ 7’11” Dennis Wahl.
Players Golf Association
2/2–Farmstead. Team stableford. Paul Groves & Howard Ratcliffe +5, Bob Rizzutti & Bob Butkevicius +3, Bob Butler & Bob Lange +1. CTP #3 Andy Pate, #6 Jack Haught, #12 Andy Pate, #15 Bob Lange, #17 Paul Groves. Individual most points Bob Butkevicius +5.
2/9–Farmstead. Individual Stapleford. Bob Lange +l.5, Bob Rizzutti & Andy Pate even, Ray O'Donnell -1.5. CTP #3 Joe Fioravantil, #6 Bob Lange, #12 Bob Butkevicius, #15 Andy Pate;, #17 Dave Coates. Most Points Andy Pate 23.
Renegades of Carolina Shores
2/9–Carolina Shores. Pick three holes before golfing and substitute par. Games winners after net score: 1- Karen Hertling 65; 2 - Sue Keck 69 and 3 - Linda Mullins 69. Birdies: Sue Keck on hole 3 and Karen Hertling on hole 7. Chip-Ins: Sharon Clark on hole 6. Low Putts: Dolores Sanborn and Sue Keck each with 31.
Ridge Runners
2/6–Burning Ridge. Criss Cross. 1st Place - Ellen Edwards 26; 2nd Place Tie - Bonzie Gilbert 27.5; 2nd Place Tie - Linda Aptt 27.5; 4th Place - Pat Gartrell 29; 5th Place - Jane Caterina 31. Low Putts: Lin Buxton 25, Dottie Henderson 32. Chip Ins: Dottie Henderson #1, Lin Buxton #1, Juanita Spoon #1, Ellen Edwards # 7 & #16
River Hills Men
2/6–River Hills. Stableford Tie 1- Jim Olin, Dave Livingstone, George Lewis, Ron Whitlock +2. CTP: #3 Craig Rarick #15 Dick Schwarz
2/8–River Hills. Team Play 1- Bert Yap, Rod Orem, Bob Lind, George Lewis. CTP: #6 Will Schoedler #15 Craig Rarick
Sea Trail Ladies
2/1–Byrd course. Low Gross/Low Net and Closest to the Pin. 1st Flight LG Mo Spada 82. LN Debi Isley 72 MOC, 2nd Flight LG Bobbie DeLagarde 93, LN Flo Hill 72 MOC, 3rd Flight LG Roz Dahlen 105 MOC, LN Jo Cambria 70. Birdies: Mo Spada #12, Flo Hill #18. Chip-Ins: Kaye Evans #2, Pat Lupi #14. CTP: #7 Bobbie DeLagarde 9-9, #12 Mo Spada 20-2, #16 Mo Spada 9-5
Sea Trail Men
2/7–Sea Trail Golf Resort Maples Course, STMGA 4 Man Team Waltzing. 1st Place, Mike Luff, Donald Partrick, Tony Imondi, Bill Bradley -30. 2nd Place, Raymond Illg, Robert Forrester, Robert Curts, Blind 1 -27. 3 rd Place, Vince Brown, Bo Sellers, John Olson, Bryant Cranston -24. 4 th Place, Steve Page, Alan Suvalle, Larry Hershoff, Earl Geary - 23. 5 th Place, Phil Stancil, Bert McGoff, John Riesser, Ralph Gardner -22. 6 th Place, Bill Berger, Rick Kimbler, George Bartley, Blind 2 -20
Surf Club Eagles
2/7–Surf Club. team event. Front Nine ; 1st Mayor Bard, Tricky Dick Harding, Happy Hawes, Captain Burk. Back Nine; Hack Pruitt, Slim Coleman, London Bridges, Tech Goodall, Low Gross: Hap Pruitt 77, Jim Hultquist 77, David Coleman 79, Larry Bard 79
2/9–Surf Club. 3 bb of 4 net. Front Nine: 1st, Hack Pruitt, Bull Jack, Mets Gannon, Homer Simpson. Back Nine: 1st, Frosty Frost, Alabama Doino, Doc Goliber, Sherif Stone. Low Gross: Jim Hultquist 77, Bob Jack 78
Timberlake Men
2/13–Legends Moorland. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Jim Bates +5, T2. Joe Orlowski and Fred Rauh -1, 4. Mike Basmagy -3. B Flight: 1. Mike Stalvey +9, 2. Dave Russell +5, T3. Curt Lancaster and Charles Evans -1. C Flight: T1. Wally Wallace and Emil Nagy +5, 3. Joe Bartomeo even, 4. Jere Arnold -2. D Flight: 1. Boyd Cornell +7, 2. Ken Anderson even, 3. Fred Hall -1, T4. Buddy Jenkins and Tom Murphy -2. CTP #5 Fred Rauh, #7 Jere Arnold, #13 Bill Dietzel and Dave Strohl, #17 Wally Wallace.
Tradition Gold Tee
2/8–Tradition. The Fifth Annual Chili Bowl was 2 Man Match Play based on similar handicaps using the Best Drive of the Twosome. There were 24 teams competing followed by Chef Debbie’s Famous Chili and noodle, bread/butter, beer and sodas. Front Side: John McLaughlin/Brian Kramer (3&1); Henry Woltman/Ed Sheldon (3&2); Pat Tole/Dan Goodell (1up). Back Side: Tom Swanson/Charles Coseres (3&2); Bill Jacobs/Ron Eaglin (1up). Jerry Mithen/Phil Fleiss(3&2); Don McDowell/Jeff Sturm (2&1); Bob Keller/Bill Kendall (2&1); George Gableman/Blind (3&2); Martin Robic/Terry Tuttle (3&2). CTP: #2 Dick Culver #5 Al Britsch #12 George Gableman #15 Charlie Muratore
Tradition Ladies
2/9–Tradition. "Three person Team" First place team with a score of 64: Suzanne Strasser, Janet Ransom, Carolyn Pacella. Second place team with a 66: Joan Sheldon, Sally Russell, Bobbie Fleiss. Chip ins: Nancy Higgins #7; Carolyn Pacella #6; Birdies were made by: Nancy Higgins #3, Suzanne Strasser #15
Tradition Men
The Tradition Men played Two Man Match Play in their weekly tournament. Craig Monaghan & Bill Jacobs defeated Paul Hayes & Jim Lewis 5 up. Tim Mandroc & Jim Jackson beat Bill Mitchell & Ed Sheldon 3 up. Dick Pacella & Don McDowell won over Allan MacDonald & Bill Renault 5 up. Henry Woltman & Rudy Schwarz defeated Dan Ingram & Glen Campbell 3 up. Eric Muller & Dale Guzlas won over Neal McKelligan & Gary Clifford 1 up. Bud Phillips & Frank Hawkins beat Dick Culver & Dave Krepps 1 up. Frank D’Amato & Larry Barksdale won over Dan Goodell & Ron Eaglin 2 up. Bob Pacholski & Al Britsch defeated Patrick Tole & Al Carline 5 up. John McLaughlin & Phil Fleiss defeated Vinnie Esposito & Tom Swanson 1 up. CTP Hole # 2 Woltman, # 5 & # 15 McKellegan # 12 MacDonald.
True Lies
2/11–Eagles Nest: Format 3 nets: 1st Mike Orlo, Bob Rigoli, Rick Joy and Rich Scheiber, 201. 2nd Dennis Sullivan, Colin Cuddy, Ron Gag'ner and a blind, 202. 3rd John Gutt, Glen Cassill, Charlie Dugan and Vinnie Stich, 212. Closest to pin: Bob Rigoli (twice), Rich Scheiber and Ron Gag'ner.
Wachesaw East Members
2/4–Wachesaw East. 3 Man Teams: 1 score on 4s/5s & 2 scores on 3s. 1. Ferrigno, Forte, Murphy –17 2. Muncie, Grizmala, Flood –15 3. Stuart, Sharp, Bachand –14 4. Lucas, Talaska, Clancy –13 CTPS: #4 Murphy #12 Sharp Low Gross: Muncie 76, Murphy 80, Lucas 81, Ferrigno, Flood 82. Low Net: Muncie 60, Murphy 63, Ferrigno 66, Bachand,Flood, Lucas 67, Talaska 68.
Whispering Pines Men
2/8–Whispering Pines. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Mike Basmagy +2, 2. Joe Orlowski +2, 3. Fred Rauh +1, 4. Dan Sawyer -1, 5. Fran Dzwilewski -3. B Flight: 1. Ron Campus +15, 2. Frank Maag +10, 3. Keith Broadbelt +6, 4. Tom Corneau +3, 5. Charles Evans +2. C Flight: 1. Wally Wallace +12, 2. Bob Bell +9, 3. Buddy Jenkins +2, 4. Jay Hoffman +2. CTP #2 Dave Strohl, #6 Curt Lancaster, #11 Dan Sawyer, #17 Joe Orlowski.
