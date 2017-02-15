See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

Sports

February 15, 2017 5:00 AM

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis Brooklyn

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Providence

SEC — Arkansas at South Carolina

7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

ESPNU — Cincinnati at South Florida

ESPNEWS — Temple at East Carolina

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Creighton at Seton Hall

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Butler

SEC — Alabama at Missouri

9 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Minnesota

ESPN2 — Duke at Virginia

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU

10 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Utah St.

GOLF

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, first round, at Adelaide, Australia

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Cleveland

7:30 p.m.

SPSO — Charlotte at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Detroit

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Florida at San Jose

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 1, Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal

FS2 — UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 1, Real Madrid vs. Napoli

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

FSN — TCU at Oklahoma State

