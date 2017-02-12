Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team has a pair of games this week as it hosts Georgia State at 7 p.m. Monday and plays at Troy at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
▪ The CCU women’s basketball team plays at South Alabama on Thursday (7 p.m.) and at Troy at 2 p.m. Saturday.
▪ The Coastal Carolina baseball team opens the season with the Caravelle Resort’s Baseball at the Beach tournament beginning Friday, when the Chants take on Richmond (4 p.m.). CCU also hosts Western Carolina at 2 p.m. Saturday, James Madison at 1 p.m. Sunday and St. John’s at noon Monday as part of the tournament.
▪ The Coastal softball team hosts the Battle At The Beach tournament beginning Friday, when it hosts UMKC at 3 p.m. and Rider at 5:30 p.m. The Chants play UMKC again at 3 p.m. Saturday and take on UNC Greensboro at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. … CCU’s women’s tennis team plays at College of Charleston at 1 p.m. Thursday and then hosts Francis Marion at 2 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The Chants’ men’s tennis team hosts two matches this week as it takes on Campbell at 2 p.m. Friday and Appalachian State at 11 a.m. Sunday.
▪ Area high school basketball squads open up postseason play this week.
▪ The South Carolina High School League Lower State wrestling individual meets take place this weekend at their respective sites.
▪ Major League Baseball players will start to trickle in for spring training this week at their respective sites.
▪ The NBA will hold its All-Star festivities this weekend in New Orleans. The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is at 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN) and the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge follows at 9 p.m. on TNT.
▪ On Saturday, NBA D-League All-Star Game will be played at 2:30 p.m. (NBA TV), with State Farm All-Star Saturday Night – featuring the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, JBL Three-Point Contest and Verizon Slam Dunk contest – tipping off at 8 p.m. on TNT. The 66th NBA All-Star Game is set for 8 p.m. Sunday (TNT).
▪ NASCAR season revs up this weekend with the Monster Energy Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona at 8 p.m. Saturday (FS1), followed by Daytona 500 qualifying at 3:10 p.m. (Fox). … The Clemson men’s basketball team hosts Wake Forest at 7 p.m. Tuesday and plays at Miami at noon Saturday.
▪ The South Carolina men’s basketball team hosts Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and plays at Vanderbilt at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
▪ The USC women’s basketball team will play at Connecticut looking to keep the Huskies from winning their 100th straight game at 9 p.m. Monday (ESPN2).
▪ In tennis, the ATP Tour begins the ATP ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament and ATP Argentina Open, and the WTA Tour begins play in the WTA Qatar Total Open.
▪ The PGA Tour heads to Palisades, Calif., this week for the Genesis Open.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
