February 13, 2017 5:00 AM

See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Colgate at Bucknell

ESPN — Louisville at Syracuse

ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Villanova at DePaul

ESPN — West Virginia at Kansas

ESPNU — Morgan St. at Howard

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

SPSO — Philadelphia at Charlotte

8 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at Washington

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Atlanta at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — N.Y. Rangers at Columbus

SKIING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Championships, Men’s Super Combined, at St. Moritz, Switzerland

SOCCER

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester City at Bournemouth

SPECIALS

8 p.m.

FS1 — Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, opening night, at New York

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Florida St.

SEC — LSU at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at UConn

