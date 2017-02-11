Williams scores 21, South Alabama edges Louisiana-Monroe

1:22 Mattresses donated to Hurricane Matthew victims in Rosewood community Pause

0:44 Little River resident competes 'min pins' in 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

2:55 Cayley Frenzel of Coastal Ale House gives us her Peach Blossom Martini | Hot Pour

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

2:12 Grand Strand hospitals offer new heart valve procedure