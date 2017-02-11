Booker scores 27 points, Suns roll past Bulls 115-97

1:31 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.11 Pause

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

0:44 Little River resident competes 'min pins' in 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

2:46 Myrtle Beach's Sumpter, Adderton speak after Myrtle Beach's rout of North Myrtle Beach

3:06 SOAR rights at-risk youth

1:45 Pelicans celebrate Carolina League title

4:24 Loris girls claim share of region crown, boys earn second in Region VI-3A