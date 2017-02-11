Sports

February 11, 2017 5:00 AM

See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

CBSSN — Seton Hall at St. John’s

ESPN — Kansas St. at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Florida

ESPNU — Minnesota at Rutgers

FOX — Marquette at Georgetown

FSN — N.C. State at Wake Forest

1 p.m.

CBS — Kentucky at Alabama

WWMB — Clemson at Duke

2 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

CBSSN — Kent St. at Toledo

ESPN — Kansas at Texas Tech

ESPN2 — Miami at Louisville

ESPNU — TCU at Baylor

FS1 — Creighton at DePaul

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Villanova at Xavier

NBCSN — UMass at Saint Joseph’s

3:30 p.m.

SEC — Vanderbilt at Missouri

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Butler at Providence

ESPN — Ohio St. at Maryland

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Utah

NBCSN — St. Bonaventure at George Washington

5:30 p.m.

FSN — Boston College at Georgia Tech

6 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Michigan St.

CBSSN — UConn at UCF

ESPN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.

ESPNU — Houston at Tulsa

SEC — Auburn at Mississippi

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Davidson at VCU

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — East Carolina at South Florida

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

8:30 p.m.

SEC — Arkansas at LSU

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — California at Arizona

ESPNU — Bradley at Illinois St.

DRAG RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA, Circle K Winternationals, qualifying, at Pomona, Calif.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, third round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, third round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Allianz Championship, second round, at Boca Raton, Fla.

10 p.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Maybank Championship, final round, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

FS1 — UFC 208, prelims, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

MOTOR SPORTS

10 p.m.

FS1 — AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Arlington, Texas (same-day tape)

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

SPSO — L.A. Clippers at Charlotte

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

FSN — Carolina at Dallas

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premiership, Worcester Warriors vs. Saracens (same-day tape)

SKIING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS Alpine World Championships, World Cup, Men’s Downhill, at St. Moritz, Switzerland (same-day tape)

8 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup, Moguls, at Bokwang, South Korea (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Hull City at Arsenal

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Ingolstadt vs. Bayern Munich

FS2 — Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

10 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League, Everton at Middlesbrough

NBCSN — Premier League, Watford at Manchester United

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga Soccer, Schalke vs. Hertha BSC

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League, Tottenham at Liverpool

TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF Indoor Championship Series, NYRR Millrose Games, at New York

WINTER SPORTS

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Speed Skating, ISU World Single Distances Championships, at Gangneung, South Korea (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

2 p.m.

SPSO — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

7:30 p.m.

FSN — Oklahoma at Texas Tech

