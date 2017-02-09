Men's basketball team loses game, then bus in New York

2:27 CCU athletes read story to Carolina Forest kindergarteners Pause

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

2:55 Cayley Frenzel of Coastal Ale House gives us her Peach Blossom Martini | Hot Pour

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

1:35 Group lobbies against SC gas tax by paying it at the pump for customers

2:36 Conway boys downs Carolina Forest in regular season finale