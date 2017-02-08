Sports

February 8, 2017 10:28 PM

Dotson with 32 as Houston cruises past Tulane 91-62

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Damyean Dotson scored a career-high 32 points and Houston cruised past Tulane 91-62 on Wednesday night.

Dotson was 12 of 16 from the floor including 6 of 7 from distance for the Cougars (17-7, 8-4 American) who have won four straight. Rob Gray Jr. added 18 points and Armoni Brooks 10.

Houston trailed early but Dotson and Wes VanBeck made back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Cougars on top 15-13 with 11:41 left in the half. They had a 38-23 advantage at the break.

Dotson drained two 3-pointers early in the second half to push it to 51-32 with 15:38 left and the Cougars cruised from there, taking it to 68-36 on a Gray 3 with 10:31 remaining.

Cameron Reynolds led the Green Wave (4-20, 1-11) with 13 points and six rebounds. Tulane has lost eight straight.

