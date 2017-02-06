Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team has two games this week as it plays at Akransas State at 7 p.m. Monday and hosts Georgia Southern at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
▪ The CCU women’s basketball team hosts Georgia State on Thursday (7 p.m.) and Georgia Southern on Saturday (1 p.m.).
▪ Coastal’s men’s tennis team plays at South Carolina State on Tuesday (2 p.m.) and hosts UNC Wilmington at 1 p.m. Friday.
▪ The Coastal Carolina women’s tennis team plays at UNC Greensboro (10 a.m.) and at North Carolina A&T (2:30 p.m.) on Saturday.
▪ CCU’s softball team kick off the season by hosting the Kickin’ Chicken Classic, in which it will play Alabama (3 p.m.) and Youngstown State (5:30 p.m.) Friday, Youngstown State (3 p.m.) and Towson (5:30 p.m.) Saturday and Alabama at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
▪ Coastal’s indoor track and field teams will compete in the Samford Invitational in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday.
▪ The CCU women’s golf team opens the spring portion of its schedule as it plays in the Florida State Match-Up in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday through Sunday.
▪ The Clemson men’s basketball team hosts Syracuse at 8 p.m. Tuesday and plays at Duke at 1 p.m. Saturday.
▪ The South Carolina men’s basketball team hosts Alabama at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and plays at Mississippi State at 8 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Fresh off a week off following the Australian Open, the men’s tennis gets back to action Monday with the ATP Open Sud de France and ATP Ecuardor Open Quito.
▪ The PGA Tour heads to Pebble Beach for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Thursday through Sunday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments