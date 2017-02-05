Cameroon fights back to beat Egypt 2-1 in African Cup final

Cameroon players and staff celebrate after Vincent Aboubakar, 3rd left, scored their second goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Sunday Alamba
AP Photo
Cameroon players and staff celebrate after Vincent Aboubakar, foreground center, scored second goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Sunday Alamba
AP Photo
Egypt's Ahmed Fathi Ibrahim, right, watches as Cameroon players celebrate after scoring their first goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Sunday Alamba
AP Photo
Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Sunday Alamba
AP Photo
Egypt players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Sunday Alamba
AP Photo
Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary celebrates after Egypt's Mohamed Elneny scored the opening goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Sunday Alamba
AP Photo
Egypt players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Sunday Alamba
AP Photo
Cameroon's Ambroise Oyongo, left, and Egypt's Abdallah Said Bekhit run for the ball during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Sunday Alamba
AP Photo
Cameroon's Christian Bassogog challenges Egypt's Mohamed Elneny, left, during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Sunday Alamba
AP Photo
Egypt coach Hector Cuper, from Argentina, gestures during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Sunday Alamba
AP Photo
Cameroon's Sebastien Siani shoots the ball next to referee Janny Sikazwe during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Sunday Alamba
AP Photo
Egypt's Amr Warda, right, controls the ball in front of Cameroon's Ambroise Oyongo during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Sunday Alamba
AP Photo
Fireworks light the sky during a ceremony before the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Sunday Alamba
AP Photo
Cameroon supporters cheer on the stands before the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Sunday Alamba
AP Photo
A supporter of Egypt beats a drum on the stands before the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Sunday Alamba
AP Photo
Performers holding umbrellas form a heart shape on the pitch during a ceremony before the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Sunday Alamba
AP Photo
