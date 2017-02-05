Sports

February 5, 2017 1:11 AM

Granlund gets first hat trick, Wild beat Canucks 6-3

The Associated Press
VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Mikael Granlund got his first career hat trick, helping the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Saturday night.

Mikko Koivu, Zach Parise and Mike Reilly also scored for the Western Conference-leading Wild, who bounced back after a 5-1 loss in Calgary on Wednesday. Devan Dubnyk made 24 saves.

Brandon Sutter had two goals and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks, who have lost three straight heading into a six-game road swing. Vancouver is five points back of the Flames for the final wild-card spot in the West.

Canucks goalie Ryan Miller made 33 saves.

