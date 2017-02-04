Sports

February 4, 2017 10:15 PM

Hainsey's OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Islanders, 5-4

By DENIS P. GORMAN Associated Press
NEW YORK

Ron Hainsey's second goal of the game at 2:08 of overtime lifted the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-4 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Jacob Slavin, Lee Stempniak and Teuvo Teravainen also scored to help Carolina win its third straight after the All-Star Break. Cam Ward made 33 saves.

Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas, Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey scored for the Islanders, who are 6-1-2 in their last nine games. Jean-Francois Berube gave up all five Hurricanes goals on 25 shots.

Carolina pulled four games behind Philadelphia for the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot. The Islanders, who also lost 5-4 at Detroit on Friday night, are one behind the Hurricanes.

