Sports

February 4, 2017 7:08 PM

CCSU rallies from 15 down, snaps the Mount's 8-game streak

The Associated Press
EMMITSBURG, Md.

Khalen Cumberlander had 14 points and eight rebounds and Central Connecticut rallied from 15 down to beat Mount St. Mary's 54-52, snapping the Mountaineers' eight-game winning streak on Saturday.

The Blue Devils (5-18, 3-9 Northeast Conference) took their first lead of the game at 50-49 on Austin Nehls' step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:17 left.

Kevin Seymour and Nehls each added a pair of free throws to make it 54-49 with 23 seconds left. Greg Alexander's 3-pointer cut the deficit to two and Chris Wray's steal gave the Mountaineers (12-13, 10-2) the ball back with a chance to tie in the final seconds.

But Elijah Long's 3-point attempt missed and Wray was off the mark on two putback attempts. Wray nearly sank a desperation heave at the buzzer.

Nehls finished with 12 points and Tafari Whittingham scored 11.

Long had 10 points for the Mount.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Socastee claims playoff berth with win over Carolina Forest

View more video

Sports Videos