Davis Cup: Australia beats Czech Republic 3-0 in World Group

2:48 CCU coach Moglia talks recruiting class (video) Pause

0:45 North Myrtle Beach High School learns about cultural history with Black History Trivia Bowl

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

2:04 Bicyclists participate in weekly Light Up The Night Ride

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:11 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Feb. 6 - 12

0:47 Changes underway at Broadway at the Beach

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe