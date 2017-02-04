See what local events are on tap today in the Myrtle Beach area

College
Indoor track and field
Coastal Carolina at Camel City Invitational, Winston-Salem, N.C., all day
Men’s basketball
Coastal Carolina at Little Rock, 6 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Coastal Carolina at Little Rock, 4 p.m.
Women’s tennis
Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
Men’s tennis
Richmond at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
High school
Wrestling
S.C. playoffs, first- and second-round action: Class 5A, first round, Spring Valley at Carolina Forest; Socastee vs. Lexington at Ashley Ridge; Conway vs. Stratford at River Bluff; Class 4A, first round, A.C. Flora at North Myrtle Beach; St. James vs. Lower Richland at Cane Bay; Myrtle Beach vs. Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin; Class 3A, second round, May River-Gilbert winner at Aynor; first round, Waccamaw vs. Bishop England at Battery Creek; Loris vs. Edisto-Bluffton winner at Timberland
