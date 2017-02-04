See what local events are on tap today in the Myrtle Beach area

Sports

February 4, 2017



College

Indoor track and field

Coastal Carolina at Camel City Invitational, Winston-Salem, N.C., all day

Men’s basketball

Coastal Carolina at Little Rock, 6 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Coastal Carolina at Little Rock, 4 p.m.

Women’s tennis

Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Men’s tennis

Richmond at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

High school

Wrestling

S.C. playoffs, first- and second-round action: Class 5A, first round, Spring Valley at Carolina Forest; Socastee vs. Lexington at Ashley Ridge; Conway vs. Stratford at River Bluff; Class 4A, first round, A.C. Flora at North Myrtle Beach; St. James vs. Lower Richland at Cane Bay; Myrtle Beach vs. Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin; Class 3A, second round, May River-Gilbert winner at Aynor; first round, Waccamaw vs. Bishop England at Battery Creek; Loris vs. Edisto-Bluffton winner at Timberland

