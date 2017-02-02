Sports

February 2, 2017 4:04 PM

See what local events are on tap today in the Myrtle Beach area

College

Indoor track and field

Coastal Carolina at Camel City Invitational, Winston-Salem, N.C., all day

High school

Boys basketball (times 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Socastee at Carolina Forest, Conway at South Florence, Marlboro County at St. James, North Myrtle Beach at Wilson, Waccamaw at Aynor, Georgetown at Dillon, Carvers Bay at Johnsonville, North Myrtle Beach Christian at Charleston Collegiate (5 p.m.), Coastal Christian Prep at Conway Christian (5 p.m.), Green Sea Floyds at Eat Clarendon, Marlboro Academy at Christian Academy (6:45 p.m.)

Girls basketball (6 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Marlboro County at St. James, North Myrtle Beach at Wilson, Waccamaw at Aynor, Georgetown at Dillon, Carvers Bay at Johnsonville, Freedom Christian at Christian Academy

