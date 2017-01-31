Sports

January 31, 2017 11:35 PM

Pollard scores 25; Dayton rallies late to beat Fordham 75-66

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Kendall Pollard scored a season-high 25 points, including his 1,000th career point, and Dayton beat Fordham 75-66 on Tuesday night for its 13th straight win in the series.

Fordham had a one-point lead with six minutes left before the Flyers closed on a 16-6 run. Pollard scored six points on two free throws and a pair of dunks during the stretch.

Charles Cooke added 14 points for the Flyers and Scoochie Smith had 10 points and six assists.

Dayton (16-5, 7-2 Atlantic 10) bounced back from a 73-68 loss at VCU on Friday, and pulled into a tie with Richmond atop the conference standings. Fordham (9-13, 3-4) has lost two straight.

Christian Sengfelder scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Fordham, which made 9 of 17 3-pointers in the first half, but just 2 of 8 in the second. Joseph Chartouny finished with 14 points and Antwoine Anderson chipped in 12.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

CCU begins baseball practice (video)

View more video

Sports Videos