Loris High School plays Waccamaw in boys and girls basketball

Loris' Antron Smith gets a big dunk against Waccamaw High School. Loris High School hosted the Waccamaw Boys and Girls basketball teams on Tuesday night.
Loris' Ikela Green gets blocked by Waccamaw's Aleah Bromell.
Waccamaw's Samirah Murray under pressure from Loris defenders.
Lori's Emma Ann Lay shoots against Waccamaw.
Loris' Ikela Green passes over the head of Waccamaw's Samirah Murray.
Loris' Ikela Green shoots against Waccamaw.
Waccamaw's Anna Franklin shoots against Loris.
Loris High School's boys and girls swept Waccamaw on Tuesday night with the Loris boys winning 51-39 and the girls 57-22 in Loris.
Loris' Ikela Green shoots tries to get past Waccamaw's Alexandra Jaouiche.
Loris' TyAnna Green shoots against Waccamaw.
Waccamaw head coach Rudolf Brown gives instruction to his team.
Waccamaw's Anna Franklin shoots against Loris.
Loris' Keioshya Davis shoots against Waccamaw.
Loris' Derick Grisset shoots against Waccamaw.
Loris' Jarique Isiah gets blocked by Waccamaw.
Waccamaw's Kenley Vereen drives to the basket.
Loris' Jarique Isiah shoots for three points.
Waccamaw's Lach Dancy drives up the court.
Loris' Kavon Drayton throws a block at Waccamaw's Ty'shaun Richardson.
Loris Head Coach Adrain Grady challenges a referee's call.
Loris' Travis Walters shoots for three points.
Waccamaw's Jawan Bryant shoots under heavy coverage.
