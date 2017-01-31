Sports

January 31, 2017 5:00 AM

See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Rutgers

CBSSN — George Washington at Rhode Island

ESPN — Maryland at Ohio St.

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

ESPNU — Wake Forest at Boston College

FS1 — Creighton at Butler

SEC — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Temple at Tulane

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

CBSSN — Dayton at Fordham

ESPN — Georgia at Kentucky

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Iowa St.

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul

SEC — Tennessee at Auburn

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego St.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

NBA — Oklahoma City at San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

FSN — Philadelphia at Carolina

SOCCER

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Chelsea at Liverpool

